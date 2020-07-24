A US Marine, assigned to President Donald Trump's military helicopter squadron, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to media reports. The Marine, who serves with the Marine Helicopter Squadron 1 that is responsible for transporting the president, underwent the test on Tuesday. A White House official confirmed that the Marine "had no contact with the President or any administration personnel."

Capt. Joseph Butterfield, a spokesperson for the Marine Corps, told Politico, that the Marine received the positive result on Thursday. He also added that 80 to 100 tests are administered by the squadron every week.

Planned Visit to Go Ahead

The revelation came ahead of Trump's planned visit to Bedminster, New Jersey, this weekend. "No impact is expected to the President during his trip to Bedminster, New Jersey," said Butterfield. He also added, "Out of an abundance of caution, Marines who may have had contact with the infected Marine have been removed from the detachment."

This marks the latest instance of coronavirus hitting close to the President, Politico news reported. The cafeteria and another eatery at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building were closed on Wednesday after an employee tested positive for the virus.

In May, a personal valet for Trump and a senior member of Vice President Mike Pence's staff tested positive. Also, the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, received a positive test result for coronavirus.

Trump Cancels Convention In Florida

On Thursday, Trump said that he will be canceling Republican convention events that were scheduled to be held in Jacksonville, Florida, in August. He added that owing to a rise in the number of cases across the state, the timing was not ideal to hold such events.

Addressing the media, Trump averred, "I told my team it's time to cancel the Jacksonville component of the Republican convention. I'll still do a convention speech in a different form, but we won't do a big crowded convention per se. It's just not the right time for that.

(With inputs from agencies)