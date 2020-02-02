Manchester United were held to a 0-0 draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers at home in the Premier League as new signing Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes made his debut for the Red Devils.

United are currently six points behind Chelsea who are on the fourth spot and are in the sixth place of the league table while Wolves are placed on the seventh spot and are level on points with United. The Manchester-based club now have a two-week break ahead of the heavyweight fixture against Chelsea on February 17 at Stamford Bridge.

Fernandes played from the start of the fixture

Portugal international Fernandes, who joined United on Thursday from Sporting in a move which reportedly cost an initial 55 million euros ($61 million), was thrown straight into the starting midfield. The 25-year-old was heavily involved in United's build-up play, playing in an advanced role in the first half and then switching to a deeper holding role after the break.

"Bruno is a top player," said Solskjaer. "It's the first game. First half everyone was getting the ball into feet and Bruno is one of those who, when he gets into feet, he wants players moving in front of him and we didn't (do that). He'll be a top addition."

Fernandes had a good opportunity just before the break with the ball falling to him invitingly but his well-struck effort was straight at compatriot Rui Patricio in the Wolves goal. The midfielder tested the Wolves keeper with a long-range free-kick after the break and Juan Mata saw an effort flash just wide of the post.

Dalot missed a chance in the dying moments of the match

After Wolves striker Raul Jimenez tested David de Gea at the end of a swift counter-attack, Romain Saiss then missed a great chance, heading wide from inside the box. United could have snatched the points in stoppage time when Aaron Wan-Bissaka delivered a dangerous cross from the right but substitute Diogo Dalot's header was off target.

"It was a game as you expected really. We dominated the game, had loads of possession, they gave us problems on counter-attacks and set plays," said Solskjaer. "We've played so many games in the past few months, the players are down to the bare bones, energy levels are down and they need a break," he added.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo was satisfied with his team's effort. "It was a good performance at Old Trafford and a good game for us. United are a good team. "It was balanced and both teams had chances and wanted to win. I'm happy with the performance," he said.