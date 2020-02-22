Visitors Memphis Grizzlies were handed a 117-105 by the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, as LeBron James scored 32 points. This was Lakers' fourth consecutive win.

In spite of sustaining a calf injuring during the first quarter, Anthony Davis stayed on and scored 28 points along with 13 rebounds. Avery Bradly contributed 14 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 12 points to the Lakers tally.

A second straight loss for the Grizzlies

Josh Jackson scored 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting to lead the Grizzlies, who lost for the second time in as many nights. Rookie Ja Morant had 17 points, and Brandon Clarke and Gorgui Dieng each amassed 14 points and 10 rebounds. Dieng hit all six of his field-goal attempts.

After trailing by 25 early in the third quarter, the Grizzlies got within 88-84 early in the fourth. However, a 13-3 run put the Lakers up 101-87 after Alex Caruso slammed home a missed free throw by Davis. The Grizzlies got no closer than seven the rest of the way.

The Lakers turned a six-point advantage after one quarter into a 60-41 lead at the break. Los Angeles closed the first half on a 22-7 surge, outscoring Memphis 32-19 in the second quarter. In the third, the Lakers increased the margin to 68-43 before the Grizzlies rallied. A 24-7 burst pulled Memphis to within 75-67 after a 3-pointer by Jackson with 3:37 remaining in the quarter.

Jaren Jackson Jr misses second half

The Grizzlies outscored the Lakers 36-24 in the third to close the gap to 84-77 heading into the fourth. Los Angeles committed seven turnovers in the third to three for Memphis. Overall, the Grizzlies had 17 miscues to 15 for the Lakers.

Memphis power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. left the contest due to left knee soreness and did not return for the second half. He finished with seven points and four rebounds in 16 minutes. The Lakers have won all three meetings with the Grizzlies this season.

