Iran Shares Missile Strike Image Appearing To Target Tel Aviv; Claims Surface on Iran's Nuke Test

Iran has circulated an image online depicting a ballistic missile striking what appears to be the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, underscoring rising tensions as Israel and Iran exchange some of their heaviest attacks since hostilities erupted late last month.

The image was posted on X from an account previously associated with Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and referenced the Khorramshahr ballistic missile, one of Tehran's longer-range weapons systems. The post included the message: "Khorramshahr is ahead."

Another accompanying message warned that "the Zionist regime has made a big mistake, and its consequences will make the regime desperate, by God's grace." The graphic shared online appeared to depict the missile being assembled in an underground facility, launched from a mobile platform and striking a coastal skyline resembling Tel Aviv.

The post surfaced as Iran reportedly carried out overnight strikes involving cluster-type munitions directed toward Tel Aviv. Videos circulating online showed explosions lighting up the sky as projectiles descended toward the ground.

What is Khorramshahr Missile? The Khorramshahr missile is one of Iran's most powerful medium-range ballistic missiles and forms part of the country's strategic missile arsenal. Key Specs: Type: Medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM)

Medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM) Estimated range: about 2,000 km (1,240 miles)

about Payload capacity: up to 1,800 kg

up to Launch platform: mobile transporter-erector-launcher vehicles

mobile transporter-erector-launcher vehicles First unveiled: 2017 Strategic Significance The missile's range allows it to reach Israel and the US military bases across the Middle East. Design Western defence analysts believe the missile is derived from North Korea's Hwasong-10 / Musudan missile design, though Iran has modified the system domestically. Variants Iran has reportedly developed upgraded versions: Khorramshahr-2

Khorramshahr-4 (Kheibar missile) The latest version is claimed by Iranian officials to have improved guidance accuracy and faster launch capability. Iran frequently refers the missile in propaganda messaging to signal deterrence against Israel and Western allies.

Cluster munitions typically open before impact, scattering smaller explosives across a wide area. In the reported attack, the weapons released about 20 submunitions, each carrying roughly 2.5 kilograms of explosive material, spreading over a zone estimated at around five miles.

Witness footage showed large fires breaking out at several impact sites.

Israel responded by launching what it described as a "broad-scale wave of strikes" against the Iranian capital Tehran. Explosions were heard across the city early Friday, with flames and smoke rising above several districts.

Residents described powerful blasts that rattled buildings and cut off electricity and internet service in some areas.

A man in his 30s told the BBC that the shockwaves lasted several minutes. "The house was shaking for five minutes straight. Last night was the worst night."

Strikes Before Dawn

Another resident said the strikes began before dawn. "I woke up to the sound of explosions at 5am and haven't been able to sleep ever since. It was terrible. They were hitting so hard that all the windows were shaking. It sounded as if a dragon was making noises."

According to figures cited in the report, at least 1,332 people have been killed in Iran since the conflict began on February 28, when the latest round of hostilities between Israel and Iran erupted.

The escalating exchanges mark one of the most dangerous confrontations between the two long-time regional rivals, raising fears that the conflict could widen further across the Middle East.