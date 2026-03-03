Iran threatens Strait of Hormuz, disrupting global shipping.

Major carriers halt bookings; vessels reroute via Africa.

Insurance premiums for ships projected to surge sharply.

Oil prices rise, raising inflation and growth concerns.

The conflict between the United States and Iran is intensifying, plugging one of the most crucial maritime passenger routes in the world, and with that, this has brought a likelihood of long-term disruptions in the supply chain, rising costs of energy, and new inflationary pressures in key economies. The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow waterway forced into the southern coast of Iran, which controls about a fifth of the world oil supply and serves as a transit venue of liquefied natural gas, aluminum, sugar, and fertilizer, among others.

Iran state media news stated that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps senior commander declared the strait shut and threatened that any ship trying to pass through would be attacked. Although Iran is not officially entitled to close the strait according to international law, the threat of retaliatory attacks already discourages the shipping traffic.

Reuters asserts that some of the tankers have reversed or postponed transit due to increasing security threats in the Gulf region. The transportation and logistics giants have acted with speed. Companies such as Maersk, MSC Group, CMA Cargo, Hapag-Lloyd, COSCO, and Emirates SkyCargo have limited or closed new bookings across the region, according to media sources.

These rulings capture concerns over escalating safety concerns over the crew and vessels amidst strikes associated with the escalating conflict. Oil markets reacted sharply. Brent crude has temporarily spiked over $80 per barrel early this week and U.S. crude futures did the same in fear of supply disruption. Reuters reports that oil has risen by about 20% per barrel within the last six weeks partly due to the increasing tensions in the Middle East.

According to shipping executives, the effect is not limited to energy cargo. The world by volume of goods trade is transported by sea, with World bank data showing more than 80 percent is maritime, and thus any long-lasting disruption in the Gulf would be a systemic risk to international trade.

Rerouting Ships, Delaying Cargo

The transit via the Strait of Hormuz is unsafe, and in the process, most ships are being diverted to the Cape of Good Hope, at the very end of Africa. Such a detour may become several weeks into the schedule of shipments between Asia, Europe, and North America. When large carriers limit the reservations and include the vessels in the routing around the Cape of Good Hope, you will add weeks to the shipping worldwide itinerary, Mahmoud Abuwasel, the managing partner, Wasel & Wasel, told NBC News.

That practically takes capacity out of the system. Modern supply chains are also especially dependent on systems of just-in-time inventory, which aim to reduce storage expenses by ensuring that raw materials and components are delivered on-demand. Long transit time poses a threat to that model. Abuwasel said that that model fails when transit times extend in weeks. "Raw materials arrive late.

Part numbers do not appear on time. Manufacturers experience it initially, and consumers experience it shortly after in the shape of lags, constrained inventories, and increased prices. Companies that rely heavily on well-integrated supply chains, such as automotive production, consumer electronics, and pharmaceuticals, might slow growth in production in case shipping delays continue.

Medical equipment and other involved supplies, which are sensitive to temperature, are especially prone to long transit delays. A direct security incident increases the risk. According to the Maritime Security Centre of Oman, the central bank of an oil tanker was hit by an unmanned boat in the Gulf of Oman, killing one of the crew members, and the rest of the crew had to be evacuated. As the hostilities escalate, tankers have been damaged and stranded in the region, according to Reuters.

Costs of Insurance and Buffers of Inflation

Insurance costs are also escalating due to disruptions in shipping. Marine insurers have started to review their risk exposure in the Gulf, where some have cancelled their current policy and provided renewed coverage at vastly inflated rates. According to Marcus Baker, the head of Marine, Cargo and Logistics at Marsh Global, premiums might increase to levels of up to 100 percent in case of an accumulation of losses.

The human and operational risks that shipowners face were in the spotlight when he said, "You have 25 of these men on a ship, and all of them are making the decision of going up into an area where they are likely to be bombed tomorrow." Ken Fichtelman, the U.S. marine and cargo manager of marine cargo broker McGill and Partners, anticipated that rates would not be localized in the Persian Gulf.

I believe the Red Sea premiums will also increase, he said. I believe that whenever there is such a conflict, all of the war rates are heightened by some measure, and all the various war zones or hot spots throughout the world have heightened in some way. Increased freight and insurance expenses generally flow into the price increase of a bigger scope. Diesel and gasoline are costly and (when delayed by shipping) reduce transportation and production costs. Collectively, they rise against consumer prices and put pressure on supply chains.

The U.S. headline inflation is 2.4, as the government data reported in January; that is still above the target of the Federal Reserve, which is 2%. Analysts caution that the current high oil prices of close to or even above $100 per barrel might make inflation levels rise, making it hard to make monetary policy decisions.

This will have economic effects that will depend on the duration and extent of the conflict. Past flare-ups in the region caused temporary oil spikes and stabilized. This episode, according to analysts, has occurred with increased fecundity and extensive retaliation.

To this day, shipping and cargo owner firms and insurers are sitting back, evaluating security-based conditions and tracking oil markets. As long as the Strait of Hormuz is effectively blocked by the looming security threats, global trade flows are subjected to an increased, disparaging level of uncertainties, whose effects could be felt well beyond the Gulf region.