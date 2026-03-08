Iran says self-defence will continue until US-Israel attacks end.

Tehran says strikes began February 28 killing Supreme Leader Khamenei.

Iran cites UN Charter Article 51 to justify military response.

Iran warns US bases in region could face retaliation.

Iran said on Sunday that it will continue exercising what it described as its right to self-defence until military actions by the United States and Israel end or the United Nations Security Council formally identifies the parties responsible for the attacks under Article 39 of the UN Charter.

In a statement released by Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tehran said the joint US-Israeli military campaign began on February 28 with the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with several senior Iranian officials.

According to the ministry, the attacks have continued with strikes targeting both military and civilian infrastructure across the country.

Iran said the operations had hit locations including schools, hospitals, sports centres, residential homes and public service institutions.

The ministry described the strikes as a "flagrant violation of Iran's territorial integrity and national sovereignty," arguing that they breached fundamental principles of international law.

Tehran Cites UN Charter for Military Response

Iran said responding to what it called "ruthless military aggression" was its legitimate right under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

"The exercise of Iran's inherent right to legitimate self-defence will continue until the aggression ceases, or until the UN Security Council fulfils its duty under Article 39 of the UN Charter by identifying and naming the aggressors and determining the responsibilities arising from their aggression," the statement said.

Tehran also referred to communications it has sent to the UN Security Council, stating that international law places obligations on countries regarding the use of their territory in military actions against other states.

"As has been elucidated in various correspondences with the UN Security Council, based on the fundamental principle of international law concerning the 'prohibition of causing harm from one's own territory', states are prohibited from allowing their territory to be used, directly or indirectly, to cause injury or damage to other states," the ministry said.

Reference to UN Resolution on Aggression

The foreign ministry also cited provisions from UN General Assembly Resolution 3314, which outlines definitions and examples of military aggression under international law.

"In this regard, UN General Assembly Resolution 3314, adopted by consensus and reflecting customary international law on the definition and instances of military aggression, considers in Article 3, paragraph (f), one instance of military aggression to be 'The action of a State in allowing its territory, which it has placed at the disposal of another State, to be used by that other State for perpetrating an act of aggression against a third State'," the statement said.

Iran added that international law requires countries to prevent their territories from being used to launch attacks against other nations.

"It is evident that in the event of violation of these fundamental obligations, other states from whose territory military aggression is launched against a third state will bear international legal responsibilities, including with regard to compensation for direct and indirect damages incurred," the ministry said.

Iran Says Operations Target Military Facilities

The ministry also said Iran's military response had been communicated previously through diplomatic and political channels.

"No factor can undermine Iran's inherent right to defend itself against the military aggression of the United States and the Zionist regime," the statement said.

Iran said its operations were directed at targets and facilities that it believes are involved in planning or carrying out attacks against the country.

The ministry also warned that the presence of US military bases in regional countries could expose those facilities to risk.

"Regional countries have undoubtedly realised by now that US bases on their soil have not contributed to regional security, but are used only to support Zionist child-killers and American aggressors," the statement said.

At the same time, Tehran said it remains committed to maintaining cooperative relations with neighbouring states.

The ministry emphasised that its military actions against US bases should not be interpreted as hostility toward regional countries, stressing that Iran continues to support ties based on mutual respect, good neighbourly relations and recognition of sovereignty and territorial integrity.