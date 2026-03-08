Iran's IRGC says missile strike targeted Haifa oil refinery.

Iran says strike retaliates for US-Israeli attacks on energy facilities.

Iranian oil depots in Tehran and Alborz reported hit by missiles.

Iran says Saudi Arabia pledged territory not used for attacks.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it launched a missile strike on an Israeli refinery in the northern city of Haifa late Saturday, describing the attack as retaliation for joint US-Israeli strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure.

In a statement carried by its official outlet Sepah News, the IRGC said the Haifa refinery was hit by Kheibarshekan missiles, part of Iran's ballistic missile arsenal, in response to attacks on its own oil facilities.

The strike comes as tensions between Iran, Israel and the United States continue to escalate following coordinated military operations targeting Iranian cities and infrastructure.

Iran Says Oil Depots Hit in US-Israeli Attacks

Iran's National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company said several energy facilities inside the country were struck during the latest round of attacks on Saturday night.

According to the company, oil depots in the provinces of Tehran and Alborz were hit by missiles and subsequently caught fire. Emergency crews and firefighters were deployed to contain the blaze, the company said.

The strikes coincided with a new wave of explosions in the Iranian capital. Witnesses reported hearing multiple loud blasts across different areas of Tehran, indicating intensified military activity in the region.

The attacks follow the February 28 joint offensive by Israel and the United States, which targeted Tehran and several other Iranian cities. The strikes reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders, members of his family and civilians.

Iran has since responded with multiple waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East, escalating the conflict across the region.

Iranian Officials Accuse US and Israel of Destabilisation

Iranian officials have sharply criticised Washington and Tel Aviv following the latest escalation.

Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said on Saturday that the United States and Israel were attempting to weaken and divide Iran.

He also called on US President Donald Trump to reconsider Washington's actions, saying the United States had been misled by Israel.

"The Americans left a scar on the hearts of our people. We will not let go of them," Larijani said.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said diplomatic contacts with regional partners were continuing despite the conflict.

In an interview with Independent Arabia, Araghchi said he remains in constant communication with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

According to Araghchi, Saudi officials have assured Tehran that Saudi territory, airspace and waters will not be used for military operations against Iran, signalling efforts to prevent the conflict from expanding further across the Gulf region.