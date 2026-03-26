Iran Rejects Trump's 15-Point Peace Plan and Puts Forward Its Own Sweeping Demands as 7,000 American Troops Gear Up to Land in Tehran

Iran firmly rejected President Trump's 15-point peace plan on Wednesday, instead putting forward its own sweeping set of demands to bring the war to an end. After Trump claimed that Iran had accepted key parts of his peace plan, including ending its nuclear ambitions, Tehran told mediators that the proposal was unacceptable, according to state media.

Instead, Iranian lawmakers have put forward their own demands, which would give the Islamic Republic control over the Strait of Hormuz and guarantee the security of both the country and its overseas proxy forces. Meanwhile, Iran claimed that it fired missiles toward USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier on Wednesday, hours after the deal rejection.

Iran Sets Its Equation Straight

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which has strengthened its control within Tehran's remaining regime, vowed to continue the war until the US shuts all its bases in the Gulf and pays reparations for its attacks on Iran.

Along with demanding a full American withdrawal, Iran's leadership insisted on having complete control over the Strait of Hormuz, the key shipping route that handles about 20 percent of the world's oil supply.

This change would allow Iran to collect fees from ships passing through, much like Egypt does with the Suez Canal.

Tehran's plan also calls for an end to all international sanctions, creating a new revenue stream for the country. Iran is also seeking a permanent end to the war and an end to Israel's conflicts with the Iran-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon.

While the demands made no mention of its nuclear program, Iran emphasized that its missile program should remain untouched, with no negotiations to limit it.

Iran's demands directly challenge Trump's 15-point peace plan, which a US official described as "ridiculous" and "unrealistic," according to The Wall Street Journal.

Many of Iran's demands clash with key elements of Trump's proposals, most of which were made public by Israel's Channel 12.

Iran's Counter Demands

Tehran slammed Trump's demands as "excessive" and out of touch with the realities on the ground, noting that the US has yet to achieve its objectives in the fourth week of the war, a senior Iranian official told PressTV.

"Iran will end the war when it decides to do so and when its own conditions are met," the official said.

"The end of the war will occur when Iran decides it should end, not when Trump envisions its conclusion," he added.

With Iran and the US still not negotiating directly, intermediaries in the Middle East are now tasked with trying to reach a compromise to end the war.