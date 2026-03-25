Live The Iran - Israel conflict continues to escalate, with fresh missile sirens reported in Jerusalem and new strikes impacting Tel Aviv. Despite rising tensions, US President Donald Trump has proposed a peace plan, signaling a possible diplomatic push after weeks of conflict. Tehran has indicated it may allow "non-hostile" vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy route, even as military actions continue across the region. India has also stepped into the conversation, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussing the crisis with Trump, highlighting growing global concern over economic and geopolitical fallout. Meanwhile, Pakistan has offered to host peace talks, suggesting a diplomatic opening, but on-ground realities remain volatile as Iran continues missile launches and Israel faces direct strikes in key urban areas. Stay tuned for LIVE updates as the situation develops.

Now 14:37 Iran Mocks US 'Talks', Says Washington Is Negotiating With Itself An Iranian military spokesperson has dismissed US claims of ongoing negotiations, saying Washington is effectively "negotiating with itself." Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari, speaking in a televised message, ridiculed ceasefire talk even as US President Donald Trump continues to signal a possible deal. The response underscores a widening gap between US diplomatic messaging and Iran's public stance, raising further doubts over any near-term breakthrough.

1 min 14:36 Australians Warned Visa Holders May Be Trapped In Iran As Conflict Disrupts Exits Australia's home affairs minister has warned that some temporary visa holders in Iran may be unable to leave the country as the conflict disrupts travel and exit routes. The concern is that visas could expire before individuals are able to depart, leaving them stranded amid worsening security conditions. The development highlights a growing civilian risk beyond the battlefield, as airspace disruptions and instability begin to trap foreign nationals and residents inside conflict zones.

3 min 14:34 Iran Warns US Troops 'Come Closer' As Washington Weighs Deployment Iran has issued a direct warning to US forces as Washington considers expanding its military presence in the region. A senior aide to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said Iranian forces are prepared for direct confrontation, highlighting years of planning around asymmetric warfare. The message comes as reports suggest the US may deploy troops, signalling a sharp escalation risk if American forces move closer to the conflict zone.

4 min 14:33 Over 240 Students, Teachers Killed In Iran Since War Began At least 243 students and teachers have been killed in Iran since the conflict began on February 28, according to an official from the country's Education Ministry. The toll reflects mounting civilian casualties as strikes increasingly impact schools and education-related sites across the country. Earlier reports had already pointed to large-scale casualties from attacks on educational institutions, including a deadly strike on a school in Minab that killed scores of children and staff. The latest figures underline the growing humanitarian cost of the war, with children and educators among the hardest hit.

6 min 14:31 'Diplomatic Exit Ramps' Needed As War Intensifies, Says Former Envoy Former Pakistani ambassador Masood Khan has said the US and Iran urgently need a diplomatic "exit ramp" as the conflict risks deep strategic and economic fallout. He noted that escalation and backchannel diplomacy often run in parallel, with both sides using military pressure to strengthen their negotiating position. However, a deep trust deficit - particularly from Iran's side following recent US actions remains a major obstacle to any meaningful breakthrough.

8 min 14:29 Iran Rejects US Peace Push, Says Washington 'In No Position' To Negotiate Iran has pushed back against reported US peace efforts, stating that Washington is in no position to negotiate even as President Donald Trump signals a possible deal. The response comes alongside fresh military action, with Iran launching new attacks targeting Israel and Gulf regions. One of the strikes triggered a fire at Kuwait International Airport, underscoring how tensions continue to escalate despite parallel diplomatic messaging.

18 min 14:19 Hezbollah Claims It Forced Israeli Jet To Retreat Mid-Operation Hezbollah says it targeted an Israeli fighter jet over southern Lebanon with surface-to-air missiles, forcing it to turn back during a potential strike mission. The group described the interception as a direct response to Israeli operations in the region, marking a possible escalation in aerial engagement. There has been no confirmation or response from Israel so far, leaving the claim unverified.

20 min 14:18 Drone Strike Hits Kuwait Fuel Tank, Airport Targeted In Overnight Attack Kuwait is assessing damage after an Iranian drone strike hit a fuel tank, triggering a large explosion overnight, with authorities also confirming an attempted strike near the airport. Officials said there were no casualties or major structural damage, though emergency crews battled fires into the early hours. Kuwait later confirmed that six drones were intercepted, highlighting the scale of the attempted attack. While the intensity of strikes across Gulf states may have eased slightly, the continued incidents underline a persistent threat where even a single breach can disrupt critical infrastructure and daily life.

21 min 14:16 Gulf States Push Back, Warn Against Being Sidelined In US-Iran Talks Qatar's former Prime Minister Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani has warned that Gulf nations cannot be excluded from any potential US-Iran negotiations, as questions grow over backchannel diplomacy. He stressed that the region's future cannot be shaped without GCC participation, signalling rising unease among Gulf states over being left out of critical decisions. ÙÙŠ Ù‡Ø°Ù‡ Ø§Ù„Ù„Ø­Ø¸Ø© Ø§Ù„Ø¯Ù‚ÙŠÙ‚Ø© Ù…Ù† ØªØ§Ø±ÙŠØ® Ø§Ù„Ù…Ù†Ø·Ù‚Ø©ØŒ ÙˆÙ…Ø¹ Ù…Ø§ ÙŠÙØªØ¯Ø§ÙˆÙ„ Ø¹Ù† Ù…Ø¨Ø§Ø­Ø«Ø§Øª Ø¬Ø§Ø±ÙŠØ© Ø¨ÙŠÙ† Ø§Ù„ÙˆÙ„Ø§ÙŠØ§Øª Ø§Ù„Ù…ØªØ­Ø¯Ø© ÙˆØ¥ÙŠØ±Ø§Ù† Ù„ÙˆÙ‚Ù Ø§Ù„Ø¹Ù…Ù„ÙŠØ§Øª Ø§Ù„Ø¹Ø³ÙƒØ±ÙŠØ©ØŒ Ø£ÙˆØ¯ Ø£Ù† Ø£Ø¤ÙƒØ¯ Ø£Ù†Ù‡ Ù„Ø§ ÙŠÙ…ÙƒÙ† Ø£Ù† ØªÙƒÙˆÙ† Ø¯ÙˆÙ„ Ù…Ø¬Ù„Ø³ Ø§Ù„ØªØ¹Ø§ÙˆÙ† Ø§Ù„Ø®Ù„ÙŠØ¬ÙŠ ØºØ§Ø¦Ø¨Ø© Ø¹Ù† Ø£ÙŠ Ø·Ø§ÙˆÙ„Ø© ØªÙØ±Ø³Ù… Ø¹Ù„ÙŠÙ‡Ø§ Ù…Ù„Ø§Ù…Ø­ Ø§Ù„Ù…Ø³ØªÙ‚Ø¨Ù„ Ø§Ù„Ø¥Ù‚Ù„ÙŠÙ…ÙŠ.



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25 min 14:13 US Prepares Troop Deployment Despite Ongoing Iran Deal Talk Even as President Donald Trump signals possible negotiations with Iran, the US is preparing to deploy elements of its elite 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East, according to a CBS News report citing sources. The planned deployment includes command units and ground forces, indicating a readiness to escalate militarily even as diplomatic messaging suggests a potential breakthrough. The mixed signals - peace talks publicly, troop movement privately point to a conflict far from resolution, with Washington keeping military options firmly in play.

29 min 14:08 Iran Launches 80th Wave Of Strikes Even As Trump Signals Deal Iran has launched the 80th wave of its "Operation True Promise 4," firing missiles at US and Israeli positions, according to official footage released Wednesday. The latest barrage comes even as US President Donald Trump claimed negotiations are underway and suggested Iran is open to a deal to end the conflict. The parallel signals intensified strikes on the ground and talk of diplomacy at the top point to a conflict entering a volatile phase where escalation and backchannel talks are unfolding simultaneously.

30 min 14:07 Israel Detects Fresh Missile Launches From Iran, Defences Activated The Israeli military said it has identified missiles launched from Iran toward its territory, triggering immediate defensive responses. Air defence systems were activated to intercept the incoming threats, with alerts issued to civilians in affected areas. The latest detection signals continued pressure from Iranian missile fire, with Israel's military staying on high alert as repeated launches keep the threat cycle active.

41 min 13:56 Energy Crisis Spreads As Philippines Declares National Emergency The Philippines has declared a national energy emergency, warning of an imminent fuel shortage as the Middle East conflict disrupts global supply chains. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. flagged a "critically low energy supply" risk, ordering urgent measures to stabilise fuel availability and protect essential services. The move highlights how the conflict is now hitting economies far beyond the region, with energy-importing nations facing immediate pressure on supply, prices and economic stability.

43 min 13:55 Israeli Strikes Hit South Lebanon, Multiple Deaths Reported In Sidon Area At least six people were killed in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon's Sidon region, with four deaths reported in a raid on the town of Adloun, according to state media citing the health ministry. Additional casualties were reported in nearby areas, indicating multiple strike points across the region within a short span. The latest attacks add to a rapidly rising toll in Lebanon, where sustained Israeli strikes have killed over 1,000 people since early March, signalling a deepening front in the wider conflict.

44 min 13:53 Qatar's Key Gas Hub Hit Hard As Missile Strikes Cause Major Damage Missile strikes on Qatar's Ras Laffan energy hub on March 18–19 caused significant damage to critical LNG infrastructure, according to emerging assessments. The attacks triggered fires and disrupted operations at one of the world's most important gas export facilities, with emergency teams deployed to contain the damage. Early estimates suggest repairs could take years and may cut a sizeable portion of Qatar's LNG export capacity - a development already sending shockwaves through global energy markets. What this means is clear: the conflict has moved beyond military targets and is now directly hitting the backbone of global energy supply.

46 min 13:52 Global Gas Shock Risk As Qatar Declares Force Majeure On LNG Deals QatarEnergy has declared force majeure on several long-term LNG contracts, citing disruptions that prevent it from meeting supply commitments, according to Reuters. The affected deals include major buyers in Italy, Belgium, South Korea and China - raising immediate concerns over supply shortages in key energy markets. The move follows damage to Qatar's gas infrastructure amid the ongoing conflict, with earlier reports indicating up to 17% of its LNG capacity has been hit. What this means is simple: the war is no longer just regional - it is now directly hitting global energy supply chains.

47 min 13:51 Missile Sirens Across Southern Israel As Iran Fires Fresh Barrage Air raid sirens rang out across southern Israel, including the Negev, Arava and Dead Sea regions, after Iran launched another round of missiles, according to Israeli media. Initial reports suggest the barrage was intercepted by Israel's air defence systems, with no casualties reported so far. The repeated alerts highlight how southern Israel remains under constant threat, with residents given only seconds to take cover as missile exchanges continue.

48 min 13:49 Israeli Strikes Kill 9 In Sidon, Civilian Areas Hit At least nine people were killed in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon's Sidon region, according to state media reports. Six deaths were reported in a town and a Palestinian refugee camp, with three more killed in a separate strike, indicating multiple impact zones. The strikes underline a widening spillover into Lebanon, where civilian areas including refugee camps - are increasingly being caught in the crossfire as the conflict intensifies.

49 min 13:48 Iran Fires Missile At Southern Israel, Intercepted Mid-Air An Iranian ballistic missile aimed at southern Israel was likely intercepted by Israeli air defence systems, according to initial military assessments. No injuries or damage have been reported so far, suggesting the interception was successful. The latest launch comes amid continued missile exchanges between the two sides, with Israel's defence systems remaining on high alert as barrages continue.

51 min 13:46 US-Israel 'Grant Immunity' To Top Iranian Leaders Amid Secretive Talks In a striking shift, Israeli media reports claim the US and Israel have offered temporary immunity to Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf as negotiations continue. The reported move comes days after Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz declared that any leader of Iran's regime could be a legitimate target, underscoring the sudden change in tone. If confirmed, this signals backchannel diplomacy intensifying even as public rhetoric remains aggressive - a sign that both sides may be exploring an off-ramp from escalation.