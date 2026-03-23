Cybercriminals using advanced spyware tools to target iPhones globally

Researchers identify Coruna and DarkSword exploiting iPhone vulnerabilities

Spyware can extract messages, data, contacts, and browsing information

Apple says vulnerabilities patched, urges updates and security protections

According to recent cybersecurity studies, cybercriminal groups are increasingly using more sophisticated spyware, which only government agencies should have access to, and putting the iPhone users at the risk of a new generation of advanced hacking attacks.

Google, iVerify and Lookout security analysts have found that there are several campaigns that take advantage of the Apple iOS software vulnerabilities to install malicious code and access the devices without the user interaction. Based on the reporting conventions of Reuters-style, this development highlights an increasing change in the nature of the cyber threat environment, in which previously exclusive tools of the state can now be used by increasingly diverse groups of malicious actors.

The results suggest that spyware-based tools initially created to serve the potential needs of intelligence and law enforcement are being used by criminals, which reduces the entry barrier to high-level cyberattacks significantly.

Advanced Spyware Exploits Are a Cause of Concern on Security

One of the tools detected is a hacking site called Coruna, researchers claim that it was originally created as a government commission, and then it was exploited by cybercriminals. The iPhone can be infected by the software by merely accessing hacked sites and even no downloads or user clicks are needed.

The second toolkit, DarkSword has been associated with attacks on users of particular websites, such as news and governmental sites. After being installed, the spyware is able to steal a vast amount of sensitive information, including iMessage, WhatsApp, and Telegram message contents, location data; contacts; and browsing history.

Experts in cybersecurity claim that this type of attack, known as a "watering hole," where the users are compromised with the use of legitimate sites, is an especially dangerous development in the hacking strategies because it is hard to detect and stop.

"The massive investment in commercial spyware dealers has resulted in an ecosystem of mobile exploitation that makes such tools, by all honesty, an abundance," Rocky Cole, who is the co-founder and chief operating officer of iVerify, said.

Apple Shifts To contain Vulnerabilities

Apple claimed it has already mitigated the vulnerabilities that these tools take advantage of with recent releases of iOS, as well as emergency updates to older devices. The company has also blocked the known malicious domains using its Safari browser.

The Apple spokesperson stated that its "products are designed with layers of security and that the teams are still striving to defend their users against new threats."

Regardless of these actions, researchers caution that the spread of these tools poses more risks to ordinary users. Earlier spyware was mostly deployed on individuals of high profile, like journalists, activists, and political leaders.

Now it has increased dramatically in terms of the pool of potential targets, according to experts.

The implications of the findings on broader implications include the fact that every single iPhone user is forced to worry about it.

The threats of cybersecurity are spread further than those posed by state actors.

The proliferation of sophisticated spyware is indicative of a larger phenomenon in cybersecurity where the tools and capabilities formerly used by governments are slowly being made commercially accessible or are infiltrating the general market.

Researchers proved that certain elements of the hacking tools have been created with the help of artificial intelligence, which causes even more concerns about the pace and magnitude of potential development of such threats.

To stay safer, the experts in the field of security suggest that they should update devices, use the newest features like Lockdown Mode provided by Apple, and think over additional security applications. They, however, warn that despite such measures, it still may not prevent advanced attacks completely.

The appearance of these spyware campaigns underscores the increasing sophistication of cyber threats, and the technological progress and the geopolitics of the modern world are transforming the landscape of cybersecurity.