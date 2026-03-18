'I Can't Imagine Life Without Apple': Tim Cook Dismisses Retirement Rumors Days Before Apple Turns 50

Tim Cook denies reports he plans to step down soon.

Apple faces senior leadership exits, including head of AI.

Company criticised for lagging in artificial intelligence development.

Apple deepens reliance on partners for AI features integration.

Tim Cook appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday to dismiss reports that he was preparing to leave Apple, delivering a flat denial of speculation that had been building since a Financial Times report last November said the company was preparing for him to step down as chief executive as soon as next year. With Apple's 50th birthday approaching on April 1, Cook was unequivocal.

"No, I didn't say that. I haven't said that. I love what I do deeply. 28 years ago, I walked into Apple, and I've loved every day of it since. We've had ups and downs, but the people I work with are so amazing. They bring out the best in me. And hopefully, I can bring out the best in them. And Michael, I can't imagine life without Apple."- Tim Cook, CEO, Apple Inc., Good Morning America, March 17, 2026.

The remarks landed in the middle of an unusually turbulent stretch for the company's leadership. In a single week in December, Apple lost three of its most senior figures: John Giannandrea, the head of its artificial intelligence division who had previously run Google's AI operations; its top lawyer; and a key design executive. The departures followed earlier reports that Johny Srouji, Apple's senior vice president of hardware technologies, had told Cook he intended to leave soon.

The AI Leadership Vacuum

The concentration of exits from Apple's AI team has intensified scrutiny of Cook's leadership at a moment when the artificial intelligence race has become the defining battle in consumer technology. Apple Intelligence, the company's AI feature suite launched with iOS 18, received a muted reception from critics and analysts who argued it lagged significantly behind comparable products from Google, Meta and OpenAI.

The company's response to that criticism has been to deepen its dependence on external partners. Last year Apple signed a deal with Google to use Gemini to power AI features on the iPhone a move that one prominent analyst framed as a strategic capitulation of historic proportions.

"Apple is surrendering AI to Google, much as it once did with search," said Walter Piecyk, Analyst, LightShed Partners.

Piecyk's comparison to the search deal which pays Google an estimated $20 billion a year to remain the default search engine on Apple devices is pointed. That arrangement has been under antitrust scrutiny in the United States and has been cited by the Justice Department as evidence of Google's monopoly power in search. A similar structural dependency on Google for AI features would raise parallel concerns about Apple's long-term competitive independence.

Fifty Years Old, With Plenty to Prove

Cook's Good Morning America appearance was part of a broader celebration of Apple's half-century milestone. The company was founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne on April 1, 1976, and Cook who joined in 1998 and became CEO in 2011 following Jobs's death has now led the company for nearly 15 years. Under his tenure Apple became the first publicly traded US company to reach a $1 trillion market capitalisation, then $2 trillion, then $3 trillion.

The current market value has retreated from those highs as investors weigh the AI competitive position, the leadership departures and the broader uncertainty created by the US-Iran war and its supply chain implications for Apple's manufacturing operations in Asia. Apple has not yet named a replacement for Giannandrea as AI chief, and has not publicly addressed its AI leadership transition beyond Cook's broad reassurances that the company's innovation pipeline remains strong.

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For now, Cook is staying. Whether his presence alone is sufficient to navigate the most consequential technological transition since the smartphone is the question the next 50 years of Apple will begin to answer.