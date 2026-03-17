10 Apple Products That Were Supposed to Be Revolutionary — But Flopped

Apple, which is primarily known for the iPhone, is a much-celebrated company for game-changing devices that has a long and storied product history that stretches back nearly four decades. Over the years, the Silicon Valley giant has launched many products that have had its own share of success and failure.

Some were too expensive, while a few looked promising on paper but ultimately failed to connect with consumers. On the other hand, some had arrived before the technology was ready for it and didn't quite meet consumer expectations.

However, these days, Apple keeps its product lineup relatively tight, despite having the financial muscle to try almost anything. So, let's go back to the history and have a look at 10 Apple products that didn't quite live up to the hype.

1. Apple Newton (1993)

Long before smartphones and tablets became a part of our everyday life, the tech giant tried to create a digital assistant that can be carried in pocket. The Apple Newton Message Pad allowed users to write notes on the screen with a stylus, which the device would convert into text. In theory, it sounded revolutionary.

But in real life, the handwriting recognition struggled badly. Words were often interpreted incorrectly, and the device became the butt of jokes in the tech world. Despite several improvements over the years, the Newton never quite recovered from its rocky start.

2. Apple Pippin (1996)

Apple's brief attempt to enter the gaming industry came in the form of the Apple Pippin, developed with Japanese company Bandai. Unfortunately, it arrived at a time when gaming giants like Sony and Nintendo were already dominating the market. The console was expensive and lacked a strong lineup of games. As a result, it quickly faded into obscurity and remains one of Apple's least remembered experiments.

3. Macintosh TV (1993)

The Macintosh TV was Apple's early attempt to merge a personal computer with a television. While the idea sounded futuristic at the time, the device had a major limitation as it couldn't function as both at once. Users had to switch between watching TV and using the computer. For most people, that compromise simply wasn't worth it, and the product disappeared from the market within months.

4. Power Mac G4 Cube (2000)

The Power Mac G4 Cube is still admired today for its striking design. Encased in a clear acrylic cube, it looked more like a modern art piece than a desktop computer. But beauty alone wasn't enough to win over buyers. The computer was expensive and offered limited upgrade options compared with other Macs at the time. Despite the design praise, sales never took off and Apple quietly discontinued the model after about a year.

5. iPod Hi-Fi (2006)

When Apple released the iPod Hi-Fi, the company hoped to create the ultimate speaker for its hugely popular iPod. The sound quality was solid, but the price tag turned many buyers away. Cheaper speakers were already flooding the market, making it difficult for Apple's premium option to stand out. The product lasted barely a year before being discontinued.

6. Apple Maps (2012 Launch)

Not all Apple missteps come in hardware form. When the company replaced Google Maps with its own Apple Maps, the launch turned into a public relations headache. Users quickly discovered inaccurate directions, misplaced landmarks and missing information. The backlash was so strong that Apple issued a rare public apology. The service has improved dramatically since then, but its early days remain one of Apple's most embarrassing product rollouts.

7. Apple AirPower (Cancelled 2019)

Apple generated plenty of excitement in 2017 when it introduced the Apple AirPower, promising a charger that could power multiple Apple devices at once. But behind the scenes, engineers struggled with overheating and technical issues. After months of delays, Apple eventually cancelled the project entirely in 2019. For a company known for polished launches, it was a rare and very public retreat.

8. iPhone 5C (2013)

The colourful iPhone 5C was meant to offer a more playful and affordable alternative to Apple's flagship phones. While the plastic design stood out visually, many buyers were disappointed that it wasn't significantly cheaper than other iPhone models. As a result, it never achieved the popularity Apple may have hoped for.

9. HomePod (Original Model, 2018)

The first Apple HomePod delivered impressive sound quality, but that alone wasn't enough in a market dominated by Amazon Echo and Google Home. Compared with its rivals, Apple's smart speaker was more expensive and offered fewer smart assistant features. The company eventually discontinued the original model in 2021.

10. Apple Lisa (1983)

The Apple Lisa was revolutionary for its time. It introduced a graphical interface and mouse control long before such features became standard. But the computer came with a staggering price tag of about US$10,000, putting it far beyond the reach of most consumers. However, it was soon overshadowed by Apple's own Macintosh, which launched the following year at a much lower price.