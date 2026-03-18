Human-Led, AI-Enabled Growth: TP's Revenue-As-A-Service Model In APAC

Asia Pacific (APAC) brands have entered an era of accelerated global expansion, stepping decisively onto the world stage as digital adoption, consumer expectations, and competitive pressure intensify. Growth is no longer optional; it is a strategy driven by new market demands and the need to scale fast across borders.

Yet this momentum creates a paradox: growth that deepens customer relationships rather than straining them, not fueled by unchecked costs or shallow customer engagement. The stakes for APAC are higher. Expanding across borders means navigating unfamiliar regulatory frameworks, cultural norms, and go-to-market dynamics and losing momentum is easy when strategies aren't localized.

With this, they need partners that can deliver both service excellence and measurable commercial outcomes, while navigating complex local cultures and rapidly evolving consumer expectations.

TP (formerly known as Teleperformance) is rising to the challenge and turning every customer interaction into a revenue opportunity, from first pipeline touch through acquisition, conversion, retention, and expansion, through its Revenue-as-a-Service (RaaS) model.

It manages the company's entire revenue lifecycle through intelligent, end-to-end sales solutions that combine technology and talent in a seamless framework, helping brands sustain high growth while keeping acquisition costs and operational complexity under control.

In this conversation, Anubha Upadhyay, who leads TP's Revenue-as-a-Service practice across APAC, shares how TP embeds sales expertise and AI directly into clients' go-to-market strategies, why people remain the core differentiator in revenue growth, and how localized cultural intelligence helps APAC brands acquire customers, build trust, and scale sustainably across new markets.

Deep dive into RaaS with Anubha Upadhyay

Question: "Many APAC brands have strong customer engagement but struggle to turn those interactions into predictable revenue. How does TP's RaaS model bridge that gap and can you share an example where it delivered measurable results?"

Anubha: RaaS starts with a simple shift in how you think about revenue. Most brands across APAC separate acquisition, retention, and expansion into separate teams with different incentives often across different markets and partners. We integrate them.

TP operates across the full revenue lifecycle, from pipeline generation and new customer acquisition through to renewal, upsell, and expansion, with a single commercial framework designed around outcomes, not activity. The result is predictable, repeatable revenue, not one-off wins.

At the interaction level, that means our specialists are trained to recognize buying intent in real time, whether a customer is ready to expand, at risk of churning, or open to a new solution, and act on it. We are not pushing sales scripts. We focus first on resolving the customer's underlying need and introduce a commercial conversation only when it genuinely adds value. Internally, we call this service-to-sales revenue generated by trust built through service.

But RaaS is not limited to one motion. We run outbound prospecting, solution-led and systems-engineering-led sales, and feet-on-the-street field execution depending on the market and objective. The common thread is always the same: intent-led engagement, clear ownership of outcomes, and measurable ROI.

One example: a global technology company scaling its APAC revenue operations in domains and web hosting. They had strong inbound engagement, but renewals and upsell were treated as support, not growth. We shifted to a service-to-sales RaaS model in which specialists were trained to recognize renewal and expansion intent during support interactions rather than following scripts. With the right talent mix and revenue-aligned KPIs, repurchase rates more than doubled, revenue per interaction grew by more than 60%, and more than 80% of revenue came from new or expanded subscriptions.

The ROI logic was simple: we turned existing customer engagement into a revenue channel, so incremental revenue significantly outpaced delivery costs, resulting in a fast payback.

Question: "If people are the real differentiator in RaaS, how do you build that talent? What does a revenue-ready specialist look like versus a traditional service profile?"

Anubha: The difference between a traditional service profile and a revenue-ready specialist comes down to one thing: commercial instinct. A service professional resolves issues. A revenue specialist resolves issues while recognising the next opportunity a renewal window, an expansion signal, a moment where the customer is open to something more. That shift in mindset is what RaaS is built on.

How we build that talent depends on the sales motion. For service-to-sales and retention, many of our strongest specialists come from traditional CX backgrounds. They already have empathy, product knowledge, and customer trust. With structured commercial training, they become highly effective at renewals and expansion because customers already trust them.

For acquisition-led motions, new logo pursuit, outbound pipeline building, and solution-led sales, we recruit talent with commercial and sales DNA from the start. These are different skill sets, and we design for that. We define specific role profiles by vertical and sales motion, and we benchmark them locally, so we are hiring people who can succeed in that specific market.

Across both tracks, we operate on a simple framework: hire right, train right, enable right, and grow right. It keeps us disciplined. The quality of the person in the conversation directly determines whether it ends in revenue or churn, so we treat talent design as a commercial investment, not an HR process.

Question: "Culture shock is a common fear for Asian firms going global. How do TP's RaaS specialists use localisation to build trust and close revenue in markets the brand has never operated in, and what does 'cultural intelligence' look like when you're hiring for it?"

Anubha: When Asian companies expand globally, the biggest risk is not the product or the technology; it's cultural misalignment. A customer in Germany, Brazil, or the Middle East may understand the offer perfectly but still hesitate because trust is built differently in every market. How objections are raised, what reassurance sounds like, how quickly decisions are made all of it varies, and getting it wrong doesn't just cost a deal, it costs credibility in a market you are trying to enter.

Our RaaS specialists are native to the markets they serve. They understand how buying decisions are made locally, not from a playbook, but from lived experience. This allows them to adapt tone, pacing, and messaging in real time, in ways that feel credible and natural to the customer. For Asian brands entering unfamiliar markets, this changes the economics entirely. They can test a go-to-market strategy, build local revenue capability, and prove the model before committing to permanent teams in every geography.

When hiring for this, we look well beyond language fluency. Cultural intelligence for us means scenario judgment: How does this person balance a global brand's standards with what a local customer actually needs to hear? Can they explain value in a way that feels natural in that market? Can they read hesitation or an indirect objection and adjust without being told to? We assess for this through structured, market-specific evaluations because the profile that succeeds in Japan looks nothing like the one that succeeds in the Middle East.

This is also where TP.ai FAB Growth TP's Foundational AI Backbone RaaS end-to-end smart solution suite reinforces the model. It equips our specialists with intent signals, pipeline intelligence, and real-time performance visibility. The technology tells them when and where to engage; our people decide what to say and how to earn trust.

In a market you are entering for the first time, that human judgment, reading the room, adapting in the moment, building credibility one conversation at a time, is what makes the RaaS approach so powerful.