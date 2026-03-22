Minecraft Dungeons 2 Coming! Officially Announced for Fall 2026 at Minecraft Live

Mojang announces Minecraft Dungeons 2 release for fall 2026.

Game developed with Double Eleven, in development since 2023.

Sequel launching on current-gen consoles, PC, Xbox Game Pass.

Original game reached 25 million players before support ended.

Mojang Studios announced at the Minecraft Live 2026 presentation on Saturday that Minecraft Dungeons 2 would be released in the fall of 2026, with the sequel to the unexpected 2020 dungeon-crawling success.

The game was again developed in collaboration with Double Eleven and is in development since 2023 under the codename Project Spicewood, where concept art and screenshots have been leaked throughout the previous year.

The official announcement is more than welcome among those fans who had waited to receive news since the live service of the original game was shut down in November 2022.

What We Know

The announcement trailer is heavy on atmosphere and light on gameplay, revealing in the minecraft world a mysterious villain which is gathering power without a name. An activated portal to an Ancient City makes one of its most talked about moments, a definite hint that the game is introducing a brand-new underground level or alternate realm that was not reflected in the game itself.

Prior leaks in datamining had given indications of new biomes such as Honeycomb Fields, Desert and Forest zones. The game is announced on the Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2 as well as on PCs with Steam and Windows.

Additionally, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One no longer appear on the platform list, although each is more powerful than the original Switch was, which analysts puts down to the low costs of porting, and the data of Microsoft about decreased last-gen player attendance.

The game will be included as one of the initial releases on Xbox Game Pass and it can be ported to Xbox Play Anywhere. There is a Steam wishlist page that is currently running.

The Original's Legacy

In May 2020, the first Minecraft dungeon was released as an accessible and family-friendly top-down action RPG, which has soon attracted a young audience and fans of dungeon crawlers as a more approachable version of the Diablo series.

It reached a height of more than 25 million players in all platforms until the folding of live service support in late 2022. One of the most recognisable creative Bolts of Minecraft, its lead designer Jens Bergensten, himself hinted at the sequel at Minecraft Live stating it as something they had been working on quite some time.

It has not specified a date after which it will be launched, and it has not been established how much it will be sold. This announcement was accompanied with other Minecraft Live announcements such as an official release date of Minecraft Tiny Takeover and was announced with the release of another theme park in Minecraft in London later this year.