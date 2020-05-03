The interior minister of Germany, Horst Seehofer backed the [possibility of a restart of the Bundesliga season this month without any spectators on Sunday as the government is gearing up for a key meeting next week.

Even though he clubs have returned to training in small groups, the league has been kept suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak and the government is yet to decide on probable resumption of sporting activities.

Bundesliga may restart soon in Germany

The German Football League (DFL), eager for a quick restart, has submitted a health safety plan for games without spectators which includes regular testing of players but no quarantine for entire squads in cases of positive tests. "I find the time frame of the German Football League plausible and I support a restart in May," Seehofer told Bild newspaper. "But for me it is also clear that there should be no extra privileges for the league."

He also said he was in favour of full team quarantine in cases of positive test, something that is not planned in the DFL blueprint. "But I am in favour of trying to attempt to play again," he said. The cash-strapped clubs and league are desperate to resume play as soon as possible, even without spectators, so the season can contractually finish by June 30. Germany has suffered over 6,600 deaths from coronavirus with more than 162,00 people infected.

