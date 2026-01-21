Inter Milan vs Arsenal Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

Arsenal head to San Siro with a perfect record in this season's UEFA Champions League to face Serie A leaders Inter Milan. Both are at the top of their respective leagues, and the matchup sees Inter hosting Arsenal for the second straight season in the group stage. The Nerazzurri will lean on their strong home form and the confidence of having beaten Arsenal at this stage last year.

While Cristian Chivu brings a new approach from the dugout compared to last season, Inter Milan appear more cohesive as a team. Still, with two group-stage games left and recent back-to-back defeats, they will need solid results to secure a top-eight finish.

Clash of the Titans

Inter Milan's latest setback came against English champions Liverpool, which also ended their impressive 18-game unbeaten run at San Siro in the Champions League. Currently sitting sixth with 12 points, a loss to Arsenal on Tuesday could seriously jeopardize their top-eight hopes, as several teams are hot on their heels.

Chivu will be aiming for nothing less than a win, though it won't be easy against a formidable Arsenal side.

The Nerazzurri know this match demands their full focus, given how dominant Mikel Arteta's team has been this season. Arsenal enter with a flawless group-stage record, having won all six of their matches, including impressive victories over Club Brugge, Atletico Madrid, and Bayern Munich.

With Arsenal sitting atop their group with 18 points and all but assured of a top-eight finish, many fans have suggested that Arteta could take it easy at San Siro. It remains to be seen whether the Spanish manager listens to that advice or approaches the match with the mindset of securing first place in the Champions League group.

Arsenal could, in theory, ease off here, especially with their final group-stage game coming against minnows Kairat Almaty. They also have a crucial home clash against Manchester United next, a key match in their Premier League title push, given their seven-point advantage at the top.

When and Where

The Inter Milan vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy, on Tuesday, January 20. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (Jan 21).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Inter Milan vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Inter Milan vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Inter Milan vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Inter Milan vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Inter Milan vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.