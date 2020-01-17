Italian Serie A club Inter Milan have come into an agreement with Manchester United for the signing of veteran defender Ashley Young, as reported by British media. The 34-year-old footballer has been associated with the Manchester-based club for the last eight and a half years during which he won the 2012-13 Premier League title, the 2015-16 FA Cup, and both the League Cup and Europa League in 2016-17.

Young to undergo medical in Italy

The 34-year-old defender is scheduled to undergo a medical test in Italy on Friday, as reported by Sky Sports. The Red Devils have agreed to let go of the player for a deal worth of 1.5 million euros plus bonuses.

England full-back Young has made 18 appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United this season but started only 10 Premier League matches.

Romelu Lukaku was signed by Inter last season

Inter, who signed striker Romelu Lukaku from Old Trafford last August and also secured a loan deal for United forward Alexis Sanchez, are two points behind Serie A leaders Juventus. Under former Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte, Inter are chasing their first Italian top-flight title since 2010.

The giants of the English Premier League have been pretty much inconsistent this time around. They are currently placed in the fifth position five points behind Chelsea after playing 22 matches. Their performance in the Europa League has also not been that great though they are at the top of the table. Marcus Rashford has been the standout player for the Red Devils who have been struggling due to inconsistency throughout the season.

(With agency inputs)