Gael Monfils won his second title in the space of seven days on Sunday as he swatted aside Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-2 6-4 in a lopsided Rotterdam Open final to retain the trophy.

The 33-year-old Frenchman, who came into the tournament on the back of a record-equalling third triumph in Montpellier the previous Sunday, converted four out of 11 breakpoints as he denied his 19-year-old opponent a maiden ATP title.

10th career title for world number nine Monfils

"You're young, you'll improve fast and you'll win this tournament and other tournaments, so keep going," Monfils told Auger-Aliassime. "I'm super happy... it's been an amazing week for me."

It was a 10th career title for world number nine Monfils, who improved his win-loss record in the tournament to 14-1 with his only defeat coming to Slovakia's Martin Klizan in the final four years ago. It was a disappointing day for Auger-Aliassime, who had made history by becoming the youngest finalist in the event, dropping only one set en route to the title clash.

He made 12 unforced forehand errors as Monfils broke early to race to a 4-2 lead before easing through the opening set. Monfils overcame a minor blip when he was broken while ahead 5-2 in the second, but Auger-Aliassime was unable to stage a late comeback and force a decider as the Frenchman held firm to seal the contest on his fifth championship point.