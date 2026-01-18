Fort Worth Twins Arrested Over Revenge Killing of Man Who Robbed Them, Forced Them to Strip at Gunpoint in 2021

Two North Texas twin brothers have been arrested after police found a connection between them and two separate murders that took place in November 2025.

The twins allegedly carried out one of the killings as revenge for a robbery in which the victim forced them to strip naked at gunpoint in 2021.

The First Murder

According to police, the first killing took place at an apartment complex in north Fort Worth on Augusta Lane on Nov. 2025. A search warrant affidavit obtained by FOX 4 states a white Nissan Altima was seen on surveillance cameras entering the complex's parking lot around 1:30 a.m.

Not long after, Devan Randles, 19, was seen on camera with three other men at the complex. Investigators said they believe Randles and the other men were breaking into cars at the complex at the time.

A shooting later took place at the scene, and Randles' body was later found with gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead. The same vehicle was seen on the footage fleeing the scene shortly after the gunshots were heard off-camera. No suspects were found after the scene was investigated.

The Second Murder

Police say the second killing happened in the early hours of Nov. 30 in the parking lot of Flips Patio Grill, on the other side of Western Center Boulevard from the apartment complex.

Around 2 a.m., Isaiah Gonzales, 20, was seen on security footage leaving Flips with his girlfriend and getting into his car. Gonzales was an employee at Flips at the time.

The footage showed two men, who had been loitering in the parking lot for about half an hour, running up to the car and firing guns through the windshield. According to the affidavit, Gonzales was critically wounded in the shooting, and later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

In the following investigation, officials found shoe patterns matching Nike Air Force 1s leaving the scene. No suspects were immediately identified.

Twins Identified as Suspects in Both Murders

During the course of the investigation, Samuel Gbadebo and Solomon Gbadebo, both 20, were identified as suspects, aftet they were linked to both crimes.

The Nissan Altima from the first homicide was found to be connected to the second, and was traced to the twins' mother. The men were also later observed to be wearing clothes and shoes that matched previous crime scene evidence.

Due to the findings, police obtained a warrant to search the twins' apartment in an attempt to find evidence that could connect them to violent crimes. The search was executed on Dec. 12, but no items were seized, and enough evidence couldn't be found to conclusively tie the men to the crimes.

Samuel Gbadebo was arrested after a police chase in the Garden Acres area of Fort Worth on Dec. 12, but later bonded out as evidence could not yet connect him to the murders.

A Revenge Killing Over 2021 Robbery

The investigation continued and earlier this week, the twins were arrested at a residence in Burleson and charged with murder in connection to the November shootings.

The arrest came after a tipster reported to have alerted police that Gonzales, the victim in the Flips Patio Grill shooting, had robbed the brothers and held them at gunpoint in 2021, forcing them to strip naked in front of a camera. The tipster also told police they heard the Gbadebos were responsible for Gonzales' death, the warrant says.

Investigators later found video evidence while searching Gonzales' belongings that showed two young Black men being held naked at gunpoint. Using facial recognition technology, the document said, they were able to identify the men in the video as the Gbadebo twins. It was then confirmed that the brothers had reported being robbed in 2021.