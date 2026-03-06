Trump says U.S. will finish Iran war before addressing Cuba

Comments made during White House event with Inter Miami

Trump says Cuba wants to make a deal with United States

Remarks link future U.S. policy toward Cuba to Iran conflict

Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters that the government will "aim to end the war with Iran before turning its bad on Cuba implying that the future U.S. policy to Cuba would resemble more pressure. In a speech at a White House event honoring the Inter Miami CF and football phenomenon Lionel Messi, Trump suggested that his government would focus on the current military conflict with Iran but said that Cuba would become their next geopolitical target.

Trump said, "We would rather complete this one first in the war with Iran. You would just be waiting a little bit before you and a host of unbelievable individuals were heading to Cuba."

Cuba, Trump also stated, was wanting to negotiate with Washington.

He said during the incident, they were yearning to strike a deal. The comments arrive with U.S. military action against Iran targets still ongoing since joint attacks against Israeli targets earlier in the week had left drama whose tension in the whole of the Middle East soaring.

War With Iran Become Part of US Foreign Policy

Military activity against Iranian military systems has escalated further after the war broke out at the beginning of the current month. As per inquiries indicated by the United States Department of Defense, US military has launched numerous attacks against Iranian military targets in liaison with Israel.

Authorities have pronounced the campaign to cripple the military strength of Tehran and disintegrate the strategic installations. The tussle has already instigated the missile actions all over the region and apprehensions about the possibility of global energy markets, particularly shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz through which much of the global energy supply circulates.

Its progress in the conflict has been well under scrutiny by various markets across the globe as the rising geopolitical risk has made the oil prices and investor sentiment to be more volatile. Trump has asserted that U.S military activities are meant to "stabilize the region and avert the long term security threats" despite the escalation.

Blackout in Havana Demonstrates Economic Recurrence

The comments of Trump on Cuba are made at a time when the country of Cuba has been experiencing a terrible energy crisis. The previous week Cuba returned its national electricity system to its status after a systemwide blackout that put much of the country in darkness to the tune of 16 hours.

The blackout in Havana was partially attributed by government to constraints with the importation of fuel. Cuba Energy ministry officials attributed the power outage to shortages of fuel attributed to what they termed as oil blockade by the United States.

The power failure temporarily closed major sections of the capital, Havana and halted businesses and the transport system. In the recent years, Cuba has dealt with the problem of frequent power outages caused by the old power infrastructure, shortage of fuel and economical strains because of the international sanctions.

History of US - Cuba Hostilities

The history between the United States and Cuba has been poor-tension relations since the Cuban Revolution in 1959. In the early 1960s, Washington enforced a general economic embargo on the nation, a policy still in existence today in different administrations of the U.S. with some degree of implementation.

Although diplomatic relations had improved at the time when the presidency of Barack Obama was in the office, a number of restrictions were imposed later on during the first administration of Trump. Such actions were stricter financial measures and travel and remittances restrictions.

The newest words Trump has said indicates that his administration may think of being more confrontational with Cuba once the war with Iran concludes. In short, these comments indicate wider geopolitical strains because Washington aims to handle a variety of international conflicts at the same time.