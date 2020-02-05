The Chilean football fans while expressing their anger towards President Sebastian Pinera set fire to the seats of the National Stadium during a Copa Libertadores match between Universidad de Chile and Brazil's Internacional on Tuesday. The fans did not get satisfied by that as they pelted police with missiles during the match which ended in a draw.

The first match of the two-leg qualifier continued as the firemen battled against the fire on the terraces, as per reports. The South American country was hit by a wave of unrest last year as the common people came on the streets in protest of the inequality and shabby social services.

Protests against the President of Chile started last year

The protests started up again last week after a police truck ran over and killed a fan of the Colo-Colo club following a match against Palestino.

The killing prompted fans from rival clubs to unite in protest against what they say is brutal treatment of the Chilean police, known as the Carabineros. Several human rights groups accuse security forces of violations that range from rape to torture and undue force.

(With agency inputs)