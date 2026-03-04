F-35I Adir is not your ordinary American F-35: 10 mind-blowing facts about Israel's advanced stealth fighter

The moment it was reported that the Israeli F-35I Adir shot down an Iranian Yak-130 over Tehran, it instantly became headlines due to its historic nature. However, there is more to the combat milestone than meets the eye: the F-35I Adir of Israel is not just any F-35. It is arguably the most tailored, combat-adapted version of the most sophisticated stealth fighter in the world.

The name Adir translates to "Mighty One" in Hebrew. This name is not symbolic, it also shows the way Israel has adapted the F-35 Lightning II, which is of American origin, to become a distinctly Israeli war machine.

Let's take a look at 10 mind-blowing facts about the advanced Israeli stealth fighter that help us understand why the F-35I Adir is in a class of its own.

F-35 Sovereign Software Modifications Variant

The vast majority of F-35 operators depend completely on mission systems that are controlled by the United States. Israel does not.

The F-35I is the only model that is allowed to incorporate local electronic warfare (EW) systems and software overlays. It implies that Israeli engineers are able to customize threat libraries, jamming profiles, and mission data without having to wait on U.S. updates.

This degree of autonomy enables Israel to customize the jet to the specifics of the Middle East threat conditions, such as sophisticated Russian-made air defense systems.

Stealth is not a shape, but a system

The radar-section of the Adir is said to rival a metal marble. Angles are not everything to stealth.

The F-35I uses:

Composite materials with radar absorbers. Internal weapons bays to prevent radar reflection. Serrated panel designs and edge alignment. Less infrared signature exhaust design.

The stealth of the F-35 is also effective in various spectrums, as opposed to the older stealth jets, which only operate at one spectrum, especially at radar and infrared bands.

This is important in a disputed airspace such as Tehran.

Radar sees before it is seen

The F-35I has the AN/APG-81 AESA radar, which is one of the most advanced airborne radars in operation.

Key capabilities:

Electronic beam steering (no moving components). Multi-target tracking over long distances. Ground mapping with high-resolution. Ability to attack electronically. AESA systems are more difficult to detect and can be used in low-probability-of-intercept modes, unlike conventional radars.

In real life, the Adir is capable of tracking an aircraft such as the Yak-130 before the pilot is even aware that he is being followed.

Sensor Fusion of the God's Eye View

Speed and maneuverability is not the best asset of the F-35I Adir. It's information dominance.

Its sensor suite includes:

Six infrared cameras distributed in Aperture System (DAS). Electro-Optical Targeting System (EOTS). Advanced EW receivers. Information is connected with other airplanes and land units.

All this information is integrated into one image that is shown on the visor of the pilot.

The pilot does not look at screens. He peeps in the aircraft. The helmet displays a 360-degree view of a battlefield, to the extent that he can view the floor of the jet.

This severely decreases the response time in war.

Deliver destroying firepower

Stealth planes have to install weapons within them in order to be invisible.

Common internal loadout choices are:

Beyond-visual-range missiles AIM-120 AMRAAM. GBU-31 JDAM precision bombs. GBU-39 Small Diameter Bombs.

Israel has also incorporated locally produced munitions and is also said to be developing in-house carriage solutions of its own long-range precision munitions.

Once the F-35I does not need stealth, it can go into beast mode, which adds external pylons and multiplies payload capacity by a significant factor.

The engine is a monster

The Pratt & Whitney F135 engine generates about 43000 pounds of thrust, and it is one of the strongest fighter engines that has ever been constructed.

Specifications:

Maximum speed: Mach 1.6. Combat radius: ~1,100 km (unrefueled). Ferry range: More than 2,200 km with drop tanks.

For Israel, range is critical. The missions that may cover long distances need to be refueled in the air, which the Adir can do completely.

Built to network-centric warfare

The F-35I doesn't fight alone.

It shares data with:

Other F-35s. Old Israeli F-15 and F-16 aircraft. Ground-based air defenses. Intelligence platforms.

This turns it into more of a flying battlefield command node than a traditional fighter.

In contemporary war, the team that has superior information wins. The Adir is manufactured on that philosophy.

Israel is the first to deploy the F-35

In 2018, Israel publicly declared its operational combat use of the F-35.

It implies that Israeli pilots have practical experience flying the Adir in high-threat conditions.

Combat validation matters. It converts a theoretical ability into a practical one.

Built to subdue sophisticated air defense

The Middle East is flooded with sophisticated surface-to-air missile systems, most of which are of Russian origin.

The F-35I is suited to Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD) missions due to its stealth capabilities, electronic warfare capabilities, and stand-off capability.

Compared to integrated systems, the Adir can:

Detect radar emissions. Jam or avoid tracking. Hit strike radar sites accurately.

This is what makes it a tactical fighter, not merely a strategic one.

Altering deterrence calculations

The F-35I isn't just an aircraft. It's a geopolitical signal.

Its presence alters:

Air defense of the enemy. Patrol patterns. Strategic planning.

The psychological aspect of deterrence changes drastically when the enemy is aware that a stealth platform will be able to fly unnoticed in their airspace.

The Bigger Picture

The reported downing of an Iranian Yak-130, should it be proven that it is the first manned fighter an F-35 has shot down, is more than a milestone. It highlights the difference between fifth-generation warfare.

F-35I Adir is not related to dogfight dominance. It is about:

Seeing first

Deciding first

Shooting first

That series is a victory in aerial warfare today.

The Adir of Israel is the combination of American stealth technology and Israeli customization and operational philosophy. It is not merely bought hardware. It is adapted power.

And in the shifting air battles that lie ahead in the Middle East, that difference can be decisive.