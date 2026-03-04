Four US Soldiers Killed During Iran Drone Attack on Command Center in Kuwait Identified by Pentagon

The Pentagon on Tuesday released the names of four of the six U.S. service members who lost their lives in an Iranian drone attack in Kuwait on Sunday, which took place during Operation Epic Fury.

Those killed in the strike at Port Shuaiba were Capt. Cody Khork, 35, from Florida; Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42, of Nebraska; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39, from Minnesota; and Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of Iowa. All four lost their lives in the deadly attack. The four soldiers were serving with the Army Reserve's 103rd Sustainment Command, which is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. The Pentagon said the deadly incident remains under investigation.

War Heroes Identified

The troops were operating out of a triple-wide trailer that offered little protection from an aerial strike, according to multiple reports. The structure was struck directly by an Iranian kamikaze drone, leaving them with no meaningful defense against the overhead attack, officials said.

"Their sacrifice, and the sacrifices of their families, will never be forgotten," Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, the chief of the Army Reserve and commanding general of the US Army Reserve Command, said in a statement.

"On behalf of the Army Reserve, we express our heartfelt condolences to their families and loved ones," Harter added. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to honoring the legacy of our fallen and supporting their teammates and families during this difficult time."

Cody Khork began his military career in 2009, enlisting in the National Guard as a multiple launch rocket system and fire direction specialist. In 2014, he became a commissioned Military Police officer in the Army Reserve. Over the years, he served on deployments to Saudi Arabia, Guantanamo Bay, and Poland.

Throughout his service, Khork earned several honors recognizing his dedication and leadership, including the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Joint Service Achievement Medal, and the Army Superior Unit Award.

Nicole Amor joined the National Guard in 2005 as an automated logistics specialist before moving to the Army Reserve a year later. During her career, she deployed overseas to both Kuwait and Iraq, where she supported military operations abroad.

True Martyrs

Nicole Amor was recognized throughout her service with several honors, including the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Service Medal—reflecting years of steady dedication and professionalism.

Noah Tietjens joined the Army Reserve in 2006 as a wheeled vehicle mechanic and went on to deploy to Kuwait twice. His service earned him multiple awards, among them the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, underscoring his long and committed military career.

Declan Coady enlisted in the Army Reserve in 2023 as an information technology specialist. Following his death, he was posthumously promoted from specialist.

During his time in uniform, he received the Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Ribbon, and Overseas Service Ribbon—early markers of a life and career cut tragically short.

"To the families and teammates of these Cactus Nation Soldiers: you have my deepest sympathy and my respect," Maj. Gen. Todd Erskine, the commanding general of the 79th Theater Sustainment Command, said in a statement.

The conflict with Iran has already taken a heavy toll, with at least 18 U.S. service members suffering serious injuries as a result of the fighting.