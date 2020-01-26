Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev put up a splendid display to beat Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 to register his place in the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday.

The 96th ranked Popyrin, took a timeout as he had a hip problem after he lost the first set and was down by a break. The Australian could not put up a clinical display to upset the Russian player as the latter won the fixture in straight sets. Medvedev, on the other hand, converted five of the eight breakpoints he got and cruised to the next round of the tournament and set up a date with Stan Wawrinka.

"(It) was a good match. I didn't lose my serve... That's the most important in matches in Grand Slams, to try to hold your serve easy, to make your job easier," said Medvedev, who reached the fourth round for a second consecutive year at Melbourne Park. "I have some things I maybe could have done better in my mind. At the same time, won quite easy today. Really happy about it. Can save some energy for next round."

Medvedev cruised to the fourth round of Australian Open

Coming off a season featuring four titles and a Tour-leading 59 match wins, Medvedev has continued his good work at the year's first Grand Slam and had 19 unforced errors on Saturday compared with the 44 committed by Popyrin.

The 23-year-old Russian also won 15 of his 16 net approaches, including the one he volleyed to finish the match. Next up for him will be a clash with three-times Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka, who advanced after American John Isner retired with an injury while trailing 6-4 4-1.

"Stan is a big hitter, great serves," Medvedev said of the Swiss 15th seed, the title winner at Melbourne Park in 2014. "I'm going to work a little bit on return, maybe will work just to be aggressive myself, to not let him have all the time he wants because that's when he's the most dangerous."