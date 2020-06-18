Chelsea and RB Leipzig have reached an agreement for the transfer of striker Timo Werner from the Bundesliga club, who is set to join the English Premier League side in July, the Blues announced on Thursday.

Werner, who is 24 years old, is going to stay at Leipzig until the end of this season of Bundesliga, and also his transfer to the English club is riding on the passing of a medical test.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported Chelsea triggered a 50 million euros ($56.27 million) release clause to secure the Germany international's services. "I'm delighted to be signing for Chelsea, it's a very proud moment for me to be joining this great club," Werner said in a statement.

Timo Werner to Chelsea

"I of course want to thank RB Leipzig, the club and the fans, for four fantastic years. You will forever be in my heart. I look forward to next season with my new teammates, my new manager and of course the Chelsea fans. Together we have a very successful future ahead of us."

Werner, who started his senior career at VfB Stuttgart, moved to Leipzig in 2016 and has since scored 93 goals and grabbed 40 assists for the team who are currently third in the Bundesliga. "On the one hand, Timo's move is a great loss," Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff said.

"On the other, we view this transfer as a huge compliment of the work of our still young club and we're very proud to have helped create an internationally renowned striker in just a few years." Werner will be Chelsea's second recruit in the close season after they agreed a deal in February to sign Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech from Ajax Amsterdam for an initial fee of 40 million euros.

Chelsea are fourth in the standings as the Premier League restarted its season on Wednesday after a 100-day hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They play their first game on Sunday at Aston Villa.

