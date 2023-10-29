Castaway Diva Episode 2: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Castaway Diva episode 2 will air on tvN on Sunday (October 29) at 9:20 pm KST. This chapter will focus on the rescue mission of Seo Mok Ha from the uninhabited island. It will also feature the various challenges faced by her while trying to adjust to the new atmosphere. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

The mini-series will focus on the rescue mission of Seo Mok Ha, who drifted onto a deserted island on her way to Seoul for an audition. She gets rescued 15 years after the unfortunate incident that forced her to stay on an uninhabited island all alone. The drama will feature the reunion of director Oh Choong Hwan and writer Park Hye Ryun, who worked together on Start-Up and While You Were Sleeping.

Here is everything about Castaway Diva episode 2, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The romantic comedy-drama will air its next episode on tvN on Sunday (October 29) at 9:20 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Castaway Diva Episode 2:

US - 8:50 am

Canada - 8:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 9:50 pm

Mexico - 7:50 am

Brazil - 9:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 pm

India - 6:20 pm

Indonesia - 7:50 pm

Singapore - 9:20 pm

China - 8:50 pm

Europe - 2:50 pm

France - 2:50 pm

Spain - 2:50 pm

UK - 1:50 pm

South Africa - 2:50 pm

Philippines - 9:20 pm

Spoilers

Castaway Diva episode 2 will focus on the various challenges faced by Seo Mok Ha while learning new technologies. The teaser images capture her excitement after seeing new things. A photo shows her enjoying a tempting array of fruits, snacks, soft drinks, and other food items, which she never got to taste in the 15 years of her stay on the uninhabited island.

A few stills portray Seo Mok Ha embracing modern technology as she tries to navigate the laptop display and curiously gazes at the smartphone. It remains to know if her survival skills will come in handy for her in the modern world.

The mini-series features Park Eun Bin, Chae Jong Hyeop, Cha Heak Yeon, Kim Hyo Jin, and Kim Joo Heon in lead roles. Eun Bin portrays Seo Mok Ha. The actress shared some details about her character in the tvN drama.

"The character of Mok Ha is notably defined by her singing and dialect, which I am wholeheartedly doing my best to perfect. Since I have poured my heart [into this role] for Mok Ha, I hope that viewers will resonate with her as if she is their friend who hails from a deserted island," she shared.