i-dle to Make First-Ever Appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show: A Complete Guide

i-dle, the five-member South Korean girl group formerly known as (G)I-dle, will make their first appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show this weekend. The American talk show, currently in its seventh season, has featured several globally recognized K-pop artists and bands, including Tomorrow X Together member Choi Yeon Jun, Shinee member Taemin, Babymonster, and Seventeen, in its previous episodes.

After the show announced i-dle's appearance on its social media pages on Sunday (March 8), the comment section flooded with messages from K-pop fans. Korean music lovers could not hide their excitement. The messages ranged from "so excited to see i-dle!!!" to "My jaw is on the floor".

"i-dle is such an unique K-pop group, they have been producing their songs since their debut and dare to bring important topics to the table (best example nxde and mono), which is twice rare in K-pop. They also collab and contribute to one of the biggest successes in video game music: K/DA," a netizen wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Here is everything to know about i-dle's first-ever appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, including the date and where to watch it.

When is it?

i-dle members, Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua, will appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday (March 13).

Where to Watch?

The American talk show will air on NBC at 3:00 pm EST and stream on Peacock at the same time.

What to Expect?

The K-pop girl group will appear on the show as a performing guest to perform their latest single, Mono. The other guests are Robin Arzon, Simon Baker, Tyriq Withers, and Maika Monroe.

Last week, the band members announced their plans to extend their ongoing world tour, Syncopation, to North America. The tour will begin in Hamilton on August 2, followed by Newark on August 4 and Philadelphia on August 6. The other tour stops are Atlanta on August 8, Orlando on August 11, San Antonio on August 13, Mexico City on August 16, Los Angeles on August 19, Oakland on August 21, and Seattle on August 23.