Our Universe Ending, Episode 12 (Finale): Will Woo Joo Reunite with Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin?

Our Universe episode 12 will air on tvN on Thursday (March 12) at 10:40 PM KST. Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin will do everything to become the legal guardians of Sun Woo Joo in this chapter of the romantic comedy drama starring Bae In Hyuk, Roh Jeong Eui, and Park Seo Ham. The preview hints at an emotional moment between the trio in the finale.

Previously, Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung failed to prove themselves as the eligible candidates to become the legal guardians of baby Woo Joo. Due to Tae Hyung's troubled family history and Hyun Jin's lack of experience, the government official decided to disapprove their request. According to the preview for episode 12, Woo Joo will be separated from Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung.

The video features a heartbreaking moment between the trio. After watching the penultimate episode, the followers of this K-drama are curious to know if Woo Joo will reunite with Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung. The fans will have to watch the finale on Thursday to know the answer.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Our Universe:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

What to Expect?

The producers described this mini-series as a romantic comedy filled with warmth and delightful laughter. They asked the viewers to stay tuned to watch the intriguing relationship between Tae Hyung and Hyun Jin, as well as the romance that would unfold between them.

"It's a drama that will bring you healing and pleasant laughter. Also, you'll be able to enjoy it even more if you keep an eye on what kinds of pain each character is struggling with, along with how they grow and overcome that pain. I'm truly grateful to the many people who have been waiting for the drama. I worked hard on filming the drama with our amazing cast and crew, along with our cute Woo Joo, so I hope you'll enjoy it. Please also give actor Park Yoo Ho, who plays our Woo Joo, lots of love," cast member Bae In Hyuk shared.

Our Universe tells the story of two in-laws raising their nephew together. Semantic Error actor Park Seo Ham portrays Park Yoon Seong, a team leader and the youngest department head at a leading food company. He is known for his looks, cooking skills, strategic mindset, and quick thinking.

The other cast members include Park Yoo Ho as Seon Woo Ju, Hyun Jin, and Tae Hyung's nephew. Oh Hyun Joong as Kim Ui Jun, the owner of Milky Way Studio and Tae Hyung's close friend. Oh Se Eun as Ye Eun, Tae Hyung's close friend and college classmate. Kang Ae Shim as Park Ae Ja, a woman known for her generosity. She is Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung's neighbor. Kim In Kwon as Bae Doo Sik, self-appointed supervisor of the villa's maintenance. He is another neighbor of Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung.

Han Ji Hyo as Kim Ji Hyun, a social media influencer, who lives in the neighbourhood of Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung. Lim Sung Jun as Lee Jae Min, a delivery driver and Ji-hyun's husband. Jin Seo Yeon as Amy Chu, a temperamental and prominent fashion photographer. Ku Sung Hwan as Jo Mu Saeng, Amy's long-time manager and husband. Yun Woo as Oh Seung Taek, a junior photographer.