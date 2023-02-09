Extraordinary Attorney Woo Star Park Eun Bin to Portray Struggling Singer in New K-drama

Actress Park Eun Bin, who captured the attention of several K-drama fans through her appearance as rookie attorney Woo Young Woo in the ENA legal drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo, will appear as a struggling singer in a new mini-series. The actress and the production team recently confirmed the casting news.

Diva of the Deserted Island is the title of the K-drama that will feature Eun Bin as the female lead. The mini-series will revolve around the life of a girl who lived on a deserted island for 15 years. After accidentally getting drifted out on the island, she stays on that inhabited island for several years before being rescued.

The story will follow Seo Mok Ha as she adapts to the new and unfamiliar world. The female lead decides to focus on her dream of becoming a singer when she gets rescued from the deserted island. She takes brave steps to fulfill her dream while not losing hope and laughter even during difficult situations.

Director Oh Choong Hwan and writer Park Hye Ryun will work together in Diva of the Deserted Island. Their previous works include While You Were Sleeping and Start-Up. Both dramas received rave reviews from K-drama fans from across the globe. The new mini-series could garner attention from K-drama lovers.

Park Eun Bin in Diva of the Deserted Island

After confirming her appearance in the new K-drama, the actress said she would prepare well for the project and return with Seo Mok Ha onscreen. She could impress the viewers again through her performance in the mini-series.

"I will prepare well and return together with Mok Ha", the actress said about her appearance in the upcoming drama.

Meanwhile, Eun Bin might share screen space with actor Chae Jong Hyeop in the new project. It was reported that the actor is in talks to appear in the mini-series as the male lead. If his casting is confirmed, he will appear as Bo Geol, a man with a deep connection with Mok Ha. The character is described as a person with an affectionate personality.

The filming of this mini-series is scheduled to begin in the upcoming months. It could premiere in the second half of 2023 or the first half of 2024.

Last week, Eun Bin announced the name of her fan club and the fandom colors through her official Twitter account. The actress revealed that her fan club is named BINGO. The fandom colors of the Extraordinary Attorney Woo star are light green-yellow and violet-pink.

"The name represents 'friends and partners' who will work together with Park Eun Bin to fill each bingo row as well as those who will 'go' together with Park Eun Bin until the day the bingo is complete. Violet pink, which has a lovely and bright image, and light green-yellow, which symbolizes vibrant energy, meet together to represent Park Eun Bin's colorful charms," her agency Namoo Actors explained.