Castaway Diva: Meet the Casts of Upcoming Romantic Comedy Drama

Castaway Diva will meet K-drama lovers in countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, on Saturday (October 28). It will premiere on tvN at 9:20 pm KST. International viewers can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Netflix.
Park Eun Bin, Kim Hyo Jin, Chae Jong Hyeop, Cha Hak Yeon, and Kim Joo Hun will greet their fans worldwide through the new romantic comedy-drama Castaway Diva. Episode 1 will introduce Park Eun Bin as aspiring singer Seo Mok Ha. Kim Hyo Jin will portray gorgeous top star Yoon Ran Joo, Chae Jong Hyeop will play producer Kang Bo Geol, and Cha Hak Yeon will appear on screens as news reporter Kang Woo Hak.
The supporting cast includes Kim Joo Hun as CEO Lee Seo Joon, Bae Gang Hee as singer Eun Mo Rae, Yoon Jeong Hoon as assistant director Ahn Dong Min, Lee Seung Joon as police officer Jeong Bong Wan, and Kim Min Seok as insurance agent Han Dae Woong.
Meet the Casts of Castaway Diva:
- Park Eun Bin - The actress gained worldwide recognition by portraying Woo Young Woo, a female rookie attorney with autism, in the ENA legal drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo. The actress is returning to small screens after a year with Castaway Diva. Some of her most loved dramas include The King's Affection, Do You Like Brahms?, Hot Stove League, and Hello, My Twenties!
- Kim Hyo Jin - The actress is also returning to the small screens with this mini-series. Her last television project was The Good Detective 2, in which she portrayed Cheon Na Na, the director of TJ Group. Lost, Private Lives, Strangers 6, and Marry Me, Mary! are some of her small-screen projects.
- Chae Jong Hyeop - The actor became popular among K-drama lovers across the globe through his appearance in the mini-series Webtoon Hero – Tundra Show Season 2. Hot Stove League, Sisyphus: The Myth, Nevertheless, Love All Play, Sh**ting Stars, Unlock My Boss, and See You in My 19th Life are some of his recent television projects.
- Cha Hak Yeon - The VIXX member is returning to the television screens with this mini-series. His last drama project was the MBC period drama Joseon Attorney, in which he portrayed Judge Yoo Ji Sun. Bad and Crazy, Mine, Children of Nobody, Familiar Wife, Ms. Perfect, Hotel King, The Family is Coming, Cheer Up!, and Tunnel are other drama projects of this K-pop idol.
- Kim Joo Hun - K-drama lovers worldwide enjoyed his appearance in dramas like Big Mouth, Now, We Are Breaking Up, It's Okay To Not Be Okay, Dr. Romantic series, and Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol. His cameo appearance in Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Start-Up, and Our Beloved Summer also captured the attention of K-drama fans.