Castaway Diva: Meet the Casts of Upcoming Romantic Comedy Drama

Castaway Diva will meet K-drama lovers in countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, on Saturday (October 28). It will premiere on tvN at 9:20 pm KST. International viewers can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Park Eun Bin, Kim Hyo Jin, Chae Jong Hyeop, Cha Hak Yeon, and Kim Joo Hun will greet their fans worldwide through the new romantic comedy-drama Castaway Diva. Episode 1 will introduce Park Eun Bin as aspiring singer Seo Mok Ha. Kim Hyo Jin will portray gorgeous top star Yoon Ran Joo, Chae Jong Hyeop will play producer Kang Bo Geol, and Cha Hak Yeon will appear on screens as news reporter Kang Woo Hak.

The supporting cast includes Kim Joo Hun as CEO Lee Seo Joon, Bae Gang Hee as singer Eun Mo Rae, Yoon Jeong Hoon as assistant director Ahn Dong Min, Lee Seung Joon as police officer Jeong Bong Wan, and Kim Min Seok as insurance agent Han Dae Woong.

Meet the Casts of Castaway Diva: