Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) 2026: Everything We Know So Far

The Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) 2026 will take place in May, honoring the best in film, television, and music. Launched in 2024, the annual award ceremony recognizes artists from the Korean entertainment industry for their outstanding achievements on the global stage in the past year. The star-studded event is hosted by South Korean media outlets, @Star1 and Newsen.

The third annual award ceremony is set to take place in May as a two-day event in Japan. Ahead of the star-studded event, the ASEA organizing committee has shared some details about the award show, including the date and venue. Here is everything to know about this year's ceremony, including the host, lineup, nominees, and streaming details.

When are the Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) 2026?

The annual award show will take place on Saturday (May 16) and Sunday (May 17. Announcing the date and venue for the event, the organizers shared, "ASEA 2026, where music, stars, and fans unite, will open this May in Japan."

Where are the Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) 2026?

The star-studded ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Belluna Dome in Saitama, Japan.

What to Expect?

The third annual award ceremony is expected to be a large-scale production with high-quality performances. According to the organizing committee, fans will have active participation this year through an enhanced global voting system.

"This year's ceremony will allow fans to take a more active role through an enhanced global voting system. The official website will gradually announce the artist lineup, award categories, and judging criteria soon," the organizers shared.

How to Watch the Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) 2026?

The first annual award show was broadcast on Naver TV. Last Year, Naver TV aired the event live online in South Korea, Abema and TBS telecasted it in Japan, and Dalda broadcast it worldwide. The organizing committee has yet to reveal the broadcasting channels for this year.

Who is Hosting the Annual Award Show?

Girls' Generation member Yuri hosted the first award ceremony with 2PM member Ok Taec Yeon. Meanwhile, Ive member Rei Naoi, actress Kim Hye Yoon, Monsta X member Chae Hyung Won, and The Boyz member Younghoon hosted the second annual award show. The hosts for the third annual ceremony will be revealed in the upcoming weeks.

Who are the nominees?

The nominees for the third annual Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) will be revealed soon by the organizers. The nomination categories are as follows:

Daesang

The Grand Prize

Album of the Year

Artist of the Year

Song of the Year

Record of the Year

Performance of the Year

Bonsang

The Platinum

Platinum of the World Wide

Genre-specific prizes

The Best OST

The Best Stage

The Best Performance

The Best Hip Hop

The Best Rock Ballad

The Best Trot

Popularity prizes

Fan Choice Artist

Fan Choice Rookie

Fan Choice Character

Fan Choice Couple

Other prizes