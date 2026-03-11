Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) 2026: Everything We Know So Far

The Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) 2026 will take place in May, honoring the best in film, television, and music. Launched in 2024, the annual award ceremony recognizes artists from the Korean entertainment industry for their outstanding achievements on the global stage in the past year. The star-studded event is hosted by South Korean media outlets, @Star1 and Newsen.
The third annual award ceremony is set to take place in May as a two-day event in Japan. Ahead of the star-studded event, the ASEA organizing committee has shared some details about the award show, including the date and venue. Here is everything to know about this year's ceremony, including the host, lineup, nominees, and streaming details.
When are the Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) 2026?
The annual award show will take place on Saturday (May 16) and Sunday (May 17. Announcing the date and venue for the event, the organizers shared, "ASEA 2026, where music, stars, and fans unite, will open this May in Japan."
Where are the Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) 2026?
The star-studded ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Belluna Dome in Saitama, Japan.
What to Expect?
The third annual award ceremony is expected to be a large-scale production with high-quality performances. According to the organizing committee, fans will have active participation this year through an enhanced global voting system.
"This year's ceremony will allow fans to take a more active role through an enhanced global voting system. The official website will gradually announce the artist lineup, award categories, and judging criteria soon," the organizers shared.
How to Watch the Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) 2026?
The first annual award show was broadcast on Naver TV. Last Year, Naver TV aired the event live online in South Korea, Abema and TBS telecasted it in Japan, and Dalda broadcast it worldwide. The organizing committee has yet to reveal the broadcasting channels for this year.
Who is Hosting the Annual Award Show?
Girls' Generation member Yuri hosted the first award ceremony with 2PM member Ok Taec Yeon. Meanwhile, Ive member Rei Naoi, actress Kim Hye Yoon, Monsta X member Chae Hyung Won, and The Boyz member Younghoon hosted the second annual award show. The hosts for the third annual ceremony will be revealed in the upcoming weeks.
Who are the nominees?
The nominees for the third annual Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) will be revealed soon by the organizers. The nomination categories are as follows:
Daesang
- The Grand Prize
- Album of the Year
- Artist of the Year
- Song of the Year
- Record of the Year
- Performance of the Year
Bonsang
- The Platinum
- Platinum of the World Wide
Genre-specific prizes
- The Best OST
- The Best Stage
- The Best Performance
- The Best Hip Hop
- The Best Rock Ballad
- The Best Trot
Popularity prizes
- Fan Choice Artist
- Fan Choice Rookie
- Fan Choice Character
- Fan Choice Couple
Other prizes
- Global Rising Actor
- Global K-Pop Leader
- The Best Artist (Actor & Singer)
- The Best Group
- The Best Solo
- The Best Band
- The Best Vocal Group
- The Best Visual Artist
- The Best Conceptual Artist
- The Best Touring Artist
- The Best New Artist (Actor & Singer)
- The Best Star
- The Best Star Japan
- Hot Trend
- Hot Icon
- Producer