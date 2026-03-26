Car Fire Disrupts Operations at Singapore's Balestier Petrol Station, No Injuries Reported

The operations at a Caltex petrol station along Singapore's Balestier Road were temporarily halted on Tuesday evening, March 24, after a car caught fire near one of the fuel pumps.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was informed about the incident at about 7.30 pm at 542 Balestier Road, which is the address of the Caltex Balestier station. The fire involved the engine compartment of a vehicle and was extinguished using fire extinguishers before it could spread further.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Several photos that were shared with Shin Min Daily News showed a black car with flames concentrated near its right front wheel and headlight area, with thick smoke billowing from the vehicle. The driver's side door was seen open, suggesting the occupant may have exited the vehicle quickly.

A spokesperson for Chevron Singapore, which operates Caltex stations locally, said emergency response procedures were activated immediately. With assistance from SCDF, the fire was brought under control swiftly.

As a precaution, the petrol station was closed for about three hours from around 7.30 pm to allow for safety checks and equipment inspections. The spokesperson added that operations have since resumed after confirming that all systems were functioning properly.

"All station staff and customers have been accounted for," the spokesperson told The Straits Times, adding that the company is cooperating fully with authorities as investigations continue.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.