Bill Clinton Reveals How He Tackled the Area 51 'Alien Presence' Issue When He Was President

Former President Bill Clinton recently revealed in a talk show that he had sent federal agents to Nevada's Area 51 in order to 'make sure there were no aliens.'

In conversation with James Corden on The Late Late Show, Clinton, 75, mentioned that he along with his former Chief Chief of Staff John Podesta, who was a huge science fiction buff, had dispatched a team to the classified military base.

"When I was president, and I had a Chief of Staff John Podesta - he loved science fiction - he made every attempt to find out everything about Roswell. And we also sent people to Area 51, we wanted to make sure there were no aliens," he said.

Clinton added that his National Security Advisor at the time, the late Sandy Burger, went to the secretive military site along with the team.

Upon being asked what the team discovered, the 75-year-old stated that they could not find any extra-terrestrial evidence. The site was being utilized as a test ground for stealth aircraft and a base for hi-tech research, as per the Daily Mail.

Explaining why the Air Force base has been shrouded in mystery for decades, the former president said that a lot of 'invisibility research' is conducted by experts and researchers to strengthen the military capability of the US at the site.

"[Area 51] is where we do a lot our invisibility research in terms of technology, like how do we fly airplanes that aren't pick up by radar and all that, that's why they're so secretive," he explained.

Mentioning his 2018 visit to the largest telescope in the world, the Keck telescope in Hawaii, he said that the scientists there believed that there is an 85 to 95 per cent chance of a life existing outside the earth.

Telling Cordon that it was highly 'unlikely' that there is no other life in the Universe apart from Earth, Clinton said that the presence of so many mysteries surrounding the topic is a very strong indication that humans should stay humble and 'take good care' of Earth.

"I think we ought to hang onto it if we can. There's a lot of things we don't know," he added.

Area 51 is a remote desert site in Nevada that is not accessible to the general public and according to rumors it was built by the US government to cover-up the potential experimenting on alien technology recovered from crash sites.