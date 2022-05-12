Mark Middleton, a special advisor to the former U.S. President Bill Clinton, died on Saturday leaving a trail of unanswered questions.

The cause of the death of Middleton, 59, is not known as his family simply shared the information about his sudden demise which has created a furor on social media.

A large faction of social media followers has termed Middleton's sudden death as "suspicious" adding that he is not the only one of Clinton's close aides who died suddenly and without a cause. The social media buzz is orbiting around the fact that Middleton was instrumental in establishing close ties between Jeffery Epstein and Clinton. Thus, his sudden death could be related to "revelation" of some of Clinton's hidden secrets, the followers added.

The social media followers revisited the untimely and suspicious deaths of Clinton's former associates including the suicide of deputy White House counsel Vince Foster in 1993. It had sparked controversy and was termed as a conspiracy.

Similarly, some detractors of Clinton have also expressed doubt over Epstein's suicide in 2019.

Was Mark Middleton's Death Unnatural?

As per a report published by The Sun Middleton is the man who acted as a "conduit" between Clinton and Jeffery Epstein, a financier and a convicted sex-offender. He admitted Epstein to White House on several occasions.

Middleton owned an air-conditioning business in Little Rock, Arkansas, who later became Clinton's special advisor and financial director for his presidential campaign.

He also worked under Clinton's Chief-Of-Staff. However, he was barred from White House for allegedly abusing his access to appease business clients.

The ongoing controversy over Middleton's death on social media also points towards the "suicide angle" as the followers are referring to family's no comment stand on the issue.

A Twitter user expressed, "Bill Clinton's "special advisor Mark Middleton dies at 57. He admitted Epstein to the Clinton WH at least 7 out of 17 times, flew on Epstein's plane, and acted as the "conduit" between the 2 men. I wonder how many other "early deaths" before the criminals are exposed?"

"Bill Clinton's 'special advisor' who let Jeffrey Epstein into the White House ... 5 hours ago â€” Mark Middleton's family said that he passed away on Saturday at the age of 59 in a statement which did not reveal the cause of death." Opined another user.

A tweet read, "ANOTHER 'suspicious' death of someone who could potentially testify about Slick Willy's association with Epstein? Clinton's hit team? Mark Middleton dead at 59 â€“ Bill Clinton's special advisor 'who let Epstein into White House 7 TIMES' dies."

"Bill Clinton's advisor, Mark Middleton, has died by #Arkancide at the ripe old of age of 59. According to Clinton attorney, Bill & Hillary were sad to hear that he died when they were at a party with many people who can testify as to their whereabouts," read another tweet.