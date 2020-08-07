Conspiracy theorists have long been alleging that Area 51, a secret US military base in the Nevada desert, is an alien hotspot. These conspiracy theorists allege that the United States military is in regular contact with aliens, and they are developing advanced spacecraft using extraterrestrial technology. Adding up the heat to these seemingly unbelievable theories, UFO watchers have allegedly captured an alien vessel in the skies of Area 51 during an NBC News broadcast.

Alien Vessel Captured in Broad Daylight

In the video, Cynthia McFadden of NBC News can be seen discussing the water crisis affecting the Navajo people in Arizona. Shockingly, after some moments, a disc-like object screeched out of the clouds in the far distance to the right of the screen.

The video was later analyzed by popular alien hunter Scott C Waring who is currently operating from Taiwan. In his recent website post, Waring claimed that alien UFOs used to visit Earth regularly, and many people often misinterpret it as aliens. Waring also claimed that this alleged UFO is headed towards Area 51.

"UFOs are often seen by Indians and have often been called spirits. This video clearly catches a disk shooting out of the clouds and back into the next cloud in the background. I'm not sure why NBC Nightly News missed it, but they were probably focused so much on the girl that they ignored all else. Did the UFO deliberately shoot across the background to get caught on TV? Probably not, but they were more likely on their ways someone when they noticed the TV crew and people gathered. Arizona is a huge bullseye of a hotspot for UFOs," wrote Waring on his website ET Data Base.

Donald Trump Hiding Alien Existence

As the entire world is waiting for an alien disclosure, Stephen Bassett, a self-proclaimed extraterrestrial researcher who heads the Paradigm Group, an organization set up to unveil alien mysteries, had alleged that Donald Trump's government is intentionally trying to cover up facts about aliens.

According to Bassett, humans might be living in a post-disclosure world if Donald Trump would not have won the 2016 presidential elections.