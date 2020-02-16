Defending La Liga champions Barcelona defeated third-placed team Getafe 2-1 at the Cmp Nou with goals from Antoine Griezmann and Sergi Roberto. With this victory, the Catalan club kept the pressure on league leaders Real Madrid who have the same number of points but are ahead due to goal difference.

The French striker drew first blood in the match as he scored in the 33rd minute with the outside of his left foot after receiving a brilliant pass from Lionel Messi. Roberto doubled the lead five minutes later to give Barca a two-goal cushion. The visitors pulled one back in the 66th minute of the match with a goal from Angel Rodriguez.

Getafe third on the league table

Getafe stay third on 42. The unfashionable Madrid side, who are the youngest club in La Liga, have shaken up the top-flight this season with their intense and aggressive style and went to the Camp Nou on a run of four league wins in a row without conceding a goal.

There was added intrigue due to a long-standing rivalry between Getafe coach Jose Bordalas and Barca's Quique Setien, who had clashed on several occasions in the past due to their opposing football philosophies. Getafe's high-pressing caused the home side plenty of problems early on and they looked to have taken the lead through Allan Nyom only for the goal to be ruled out after video technology showed the defender had fouled Barca's Samuel Umtiti.

Jordi Alba suffered a muscle injury

Barca's injury problems deepened when Jordi Alba left the pitch in tears in the first half after suffering a muscle injury which could keep him out of the Champions League match at Napoli and the title showdown away to Real Madrid on March 1. But Barca grew into the game with the help of his replacement Junior Firpo, who laid on the pass from which Roberto scored their second after Griezmann had broken the deadlock by linking up superbly with Messi.

The quickfire goals were harsh on Getafe but the visitors hauled themselves back into contention through top scorer Rodriguez, who has been linked with a move to Barca as an emergency replacement for the injured Ousmane Dembele. Getafe continued to cause problems for Barca's defence in the remaining minutes although the Catalans missed chances to rubber-stamp their victory as Griezmann and Messi each missed the target.

