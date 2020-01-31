Defending La Liga champions Barcelona eased past Leganes to register their place in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Thursday. Lionel Messi led the way for the Catalan club as he scored a brace against the Los Pepineros. Clement Lenglet, Griezmann and Arthur Melo chipped in with one goal each.

The defending La Liga champions went ahead in the fourth minute of the match as Nelson Semedo raced on to a through ball delivered by Messi and then set it up for Antoine Griezmann as the French striker finished from close range.

Messi scored a brace for the Catalan club

Griezmann was denied a second after a lengthy VAR stoppage deemed the French forward offside in the build-up. Messi turned provider when Clement Lenglet nodded in from a corner to double the Catalan side's advantage.

The Argentine added a deflected third on the hour before rounding off the scoring in the final minute after substitute Arthur had netted the fourth. Barca were joined by underdogs Mirandes in the last eight after the second-tier team stunned La Liga high-fliers Sevilla 3-1 in Thursday's final last-16 tie. Real Madrid, Villarreal, Athletic Bilbao, Granada, Real Sociedad and holders Valencia are the other sides in Friday's draw.