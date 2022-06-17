Anti-Vaxxers Flood Social Media with Jeering Remarks as Anthony Fauci Contracts Covid-19

Anti-Vaxxers are ecstatic that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the medical advisor to the US President Joe Biden who guided the nation in its response to the pandemic, has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to an official statement by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) made on June 15, the 81-year-old was experiencing mild symptoms of the virus and upon conducting a rapid antigen test, tested positive for the virus.

Fauci was fully vaccinated and had received two booster shots. "Dr. Fauci will isolate and continue to work from his home. He has not recently been in close contact with President Biden or other senior government officials," the statement read.

While many are praying and are wishing him speedy recovery, vaccine skeptics are openly celebrating the news that Fauci came down with the life threatening disease. A majority of them took to social media disparaging and harassing him.

Donald Trump Jr. who has been rather public about his dislike toward the medical advisor, was one of the first public figures who took a dig at the news.

"Breaking News: Anthony Fauci has COVID. He's octuple vaccinated and quadruple masked, and yet the 'rona still found a way. SCIENCE!" he tweeted.

Some users appeared to claim that Fauci contracted the virus because he himself "ignores his protocols," while others declared that the vaccines are completely worthless because even after receiving the shots the 81-year-old tested positive, Newsweek reported.

Calling him a fraud, the vaccine skeptics brutally criticized the work he did in the past two years, in strengthening the US to fight against the escalating spread of Covid-19.

"LMAO DR FAUCI GOT COVID GET OWNED PIG," a user exclaimed.

"Finally he gets a taste of the medicine he researched and helped manufacture," another tweeted.

"What a f**king joke, America's most highly anointed arrogant clown, the fully vaxxed Champion of America, Fraud Fauci, got COVID," a third commented.

"So Fauci has COVID. He had the vaccine and booster. It couldn't happen to a better man. He is a fraud," one more chimed in.

As per Newsweek, several more 'anti-vaxxers' expressed their elation at the news in a similar manner.

Vaccine skepticism has become increasingly widespread over the past year and is currently viewed as a knowledge problem by researchers. Even after the CDC has repeatedly mentioned that while no vaccine is 100% effect, getting one will surely reduce the effects of the coronavirus and reduce the chances of being hospitalized.

Many citizens refuse to listen, instead they wish to believe in conspiracy theories surrounding the coronavirus and the vaccine, the most popular ones being that the government has put a microchip inside the vaccine to track citizens and the vaccine will make them "magnetic"

"Physically, chips are not small enough that they could be inoculated with a needle," Dr. William Schaffner told Healthline.

"There is nothing magnetic in the vaccine, we've talked about what is in these vaccines, there's really very little, there's the instructions to teach your immune system how to fight off COVID and then there's a little bit of a fat layer to help make sure that that's protected and that is it," said Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.

Even after multiple attempts made by medical professionals to debunk these theories there has not been any change observed. The Anti-vaxxers have stood their ground in the past and it seems as if they plan to do so in the future as well.