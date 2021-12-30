Who is Kuachua Brillion Xiong? Heavily Armed California Man Heads to White House to Assassinate Biden, Fauci

A heavily armed California man headed to White House to assassinate government leaders on his 'hit list' was caught by law enforcement officials in Iowa. The man, identified as Kuachua Brillion Xiong, was on a mission to kill U.S. President Joe Biden and chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Xiong was arrested on December 21. As per the Sheriff's records, since Thursday, the 25-year-old is held in the Pottawattamie County Jail in Council Bluffs.

Xiong Drove From California to Kill Those in Power

A former grocery store employee from Merced, Xiong was found carrying AR-15 rifle, boxes of ammunition and loaded magazines and body armor when his car was stopped following a traffic stop in Cass County, Iowa. The destination on his GPS was the White House.

The Sacramento Bee reported that as per the court records, after being pulled for speeding on Interstate 80 by Sgt. Tyler Shiels, Xiong spoke about his "disapproval for government due to the sex abuse of children," and said that he had money in his car for "funeral expenses."

After being taken into custody, Xiong was questioned U.S. Secret Service in which he claimed of being "the only person remaining who can free the United States of evil and it is necessary for him to kill those in position of power."

The Court records also revealed that during his interview, Xiong said that he left his home in California on December 18 "with the intention of driving straight to the White House in Washington, DC, to kill persons in power."

The conspiracy theorist said told the investigators that the "evil individuals he intended to kill" included Biden, Fauci, former President Barack Obama and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, authorities said.

Xiong Compiled 'Hit List' From TikTok Videos

The Raw Story reported that during the interview, Xiong showed the investigators a drawing of the White House and grounds which included 'weak spots' marked by him while planning the attack. the 25-year-old was planning to use grappling hooks to climb over the perimeter fencing to enter the White House and assassinate those on his hit list.

"During the course of the interview, Xiong allowed investigators access to his personal cellular phone to corroborate his statements," the court documents say. "Investigators found detailed notes within Xiong's calendar and notes applications, including entries for 'Survive supplies' on October 19th, 'Safe life defense order' (body armor) on October 19th, 'Safe life fed defense' on October 22nd, 'Rifle pickup' on October 29, 'Silencer order' on November 5th, and 'Save USA' on November 20th, 21st, and 27th."

"It is at this time Xiong began assembling the equipment needed to carry out his plan to kill those in power: an assault rifle, assault rifle magazines, ammunition, body armor, medical supplies, dark clothing, grappling hook, food, and cash," court records say.

"He added that if released from custody, he would immediately resume traveling to the White House ... and 'do whatever it takes' to complete his plan," the complaint said adding that Xiong stated that he has no intention of returning to California to see his family because he plans on dying while fighting evil demons in the White House.