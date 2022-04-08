People Who Have Taken a Covid-19 Booster Shot Developing AIDS as Side Effect?

There are reports claiming that recipients of Covid-19 booster shots will develop Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) as a side effect.

"Millions get AIDS from Vax by Fall â€“ Dr. Elizabeth Eads," reads the headline of a March 23, 2022 article on USAWatchdog.com.

Third Vaccine a 'Kill Shot'

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved on March 29 a fourth dose of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 shots for Americans 50 and older.



Eads, a 25-year Florida physician of osteopathic medicine, told USA Watchdog's Greg Hunter that the tripled vaxxed are exhibiting signs of AIDS and that she and her colleagues are struggling to figure out how to treat them, as hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, and other methods like anti-parasitics are having no positive effect.

"Yes, we are seeing vaccine-related acquired immune deficiency in the hospital now, from the triple vax," Eads says in the video accompanying the article, calling the phenomenon a "calamity of immune collapse" and a third dose of Covid-19 vaccine "the kill shot."

She goes on to say that Covid-19 vaccines are a "spike lentivirus ... made up of HIV and AIDS," citing an unspecified Stanford University study for the claim.

Fact-Check

Stanford associate professor of pathology Scott Boyd told AFP Fact-Check that there was no research from the university that supported Eads' claims. "I think they're completely inaccurate, they don't make sense," he said of her statements.

In the video of Eads, the interviewer quotes an article by the Daily Expose, a website that has previously spread inaccurate health information. "The UK Government quietly published data confirming the Triple Vaccinated are just weeks away from developing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome," the article's headline says.

It then argues that because the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines has been shown to wane over time, hence the need for booster shots, this means individual recipients' immune systems are failing. It cites UK public health data as alleged evidence for the claim. A spokesperson from the UK Health Security Agency told AFP: "The claim is inaccurate. AIDS is caused by the HIV virus."

Eads' Medical License Suspended

Eads, who practices family medicine in Florida, appears to have an active osteopathic physician license, according to the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine, although her license was suspended in 2005 after the board found she had not completed sufficient continuing medical education courses.

An earlier Expose article, headlined "Official German Government data suggests the Fully Vaccinated will develop Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome by the end of January 2022," made a similar claim. However, the federal health agency from which the data was taken, the Robert Koch Institute, confirmed that the German report it referred to does not mention AIDS at all.