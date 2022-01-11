Did Anthony Fauci Lie Under Oath? Project Veritas 'Exposes' Fauci's Involvement in Bat Virus Research At Wuhan

Project Veritas, the far-right activist group, has released a video contradicting Dr Anthony Fauci's claim under oath when he said that NIH and NIAID were not involved in gain of function research involving the study of bat viruses. The video claimed that despite objections from DARPA (Defence Advanced Research and Projects Agency), NIAID, being headed by Dr. Fauci, went ahead with the research being undertaken in Wuhan, and several sites in the U.S.

Ever since the outbreak of the pandemic, and the possibility of it being a lab leak from Wuhan Institute of Virology, Fauci's name has been embroiled in the controversy pertaining to the involvement in the research.

'Project Defuse' Was Rejected by DARPA As It Was 'Too Dangerous'

Project Veritas claimed to have accessed 'never before seen' Department of Defence (USA) documents which shows that a proposal floated by EcoHealth Alliance related to study of bat-born Coronaviruses in Wuhan, was rejected by DARPA. The agency had dubbed the proposal, named Project Defuse, as 'too dangerous' and that it would violate the 'gain of function' moratorium.

"NIAID, under the direction of Dr. Fauci, went ahead with the research in Wuhan, China and at several sites across the U.S," claimed Veritas.

The video then goes on to show a letter from U.S. Marine Corps Major Joseph Murphy, a former DARPA researcher, stating that SARS-CoV-2 is an American-created recombinant bat vaccine or its precursor virus.

"Major Murphy's report goes on to detail great concern over the COVID-19 gain of function program, the concealment of documents, the suppression of potential curatives, like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine, and the mRNA vaccines," the outlet claimed.

Speaking to Project Veritas, Jared Adams, the Chief of Communications for DARPA said, "It doesn't sound normal to me. If something resides in a classified setting, then it should be appropriately marked. I'm not at all familiar with unmarked documents that reside in a classified space."

Twitter Guns For Fauci

Soon after the video surfaced, #ExposeFauci started trending on Twitter. Sharing the video clip, Rep. Gosar tweeted, "Jaw-dropping report just dropped by Project Veritas. Never before seen military Documents obtained by #ProjectVeritas about Gain of Function directly contradict Dr. Fauci testimony under oath."

"The Project Veritas video is nothing short of amazing. Everyone please head over to youtube and watch it in its entirety," wrote Candace Owens.

"It's a horror show with huge implications! Fauci should be fired & arrested for crimes against humanity. FDA, CDC, President need to stop pushing shots, boosters & mandates!" tweeted a user.