FACT CHECK: Was Dr. Anthony Fauci Arrested by US Special Forces?

A big question has left several social media users confused over the past couple of days. The confusion started after a weird claim was made by a website that the US Special Forces arrested Dr Anthony Fauci on April 9, 2022. However, the claim is completely false and baseless as nothing of that sort happened.

The bizarre claim is just an attempt to confuse and mislead people and can be treated as fake news. In fact, Dr Fauci has made public appearance after April 9 and many have seen him. However, it's still strange how people fell into the trap and started believing that Dr. Fauci was arrested.

Strange Claim

The claim started doing the rounds on social April 10 after it appeared in an article published by Real Raw News. The was article titled "Special Forces Arrest Deep State Dr. Anthony Fauci" and opened with the lines: "US Special Forces on Saturday scored a major victory in the war against the Deep State-the arrest of Deep State mastermind and plandemic architect Dr. Anthony Fauci, a JAG source told Real Raw News."

The article appeared in the form of a thumbnail and only a brief of the news could be viewed. In order to read the detailed news, readers had to click on the thumbnail.

However, most people only read the heading and started believing in it. As it made its way to social media, it spread like wildfire, with many unable to believe that Dr Fauci, one of the most prominent faces of United States' healthcare system, was arrested.

Many are still confused and don't know the details about Dr. Fauci. However, to put it in simple words, Dr. Fauci was not arrested and the claim is false.

Maybe for Fun

Even the National Institutes of Health (NIH) debunked the claim and said that Dr. Fauci is regularly attending his office. In fact, Dr. Fauci also made an appearance in an ABC News interview on April 10, the day after the claim of him being arrested by the US Special Forces was made.

The interview was titled: "Fauci urges analyzing personal danger amid COVID-19 spike," the day after he was allegedly detained. Other major news media, such as The Hill and The New York Times also covered Fauci's statements extensively.

In fact, the claim may not have been made with the aim of misleading people or spreading rumors as part of a fake news campaign. Instead, it may have been for fun as the website Real Raw News, which published the news is known for coming up with such weird news.

In fact, Real Raw News has a lengthy history of fabricating news articles, including numerous involving the trials and executions of various public personalities at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba. For example, the site claimed that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was hanged (she wasn't); former White House Chief of Staff John Podesta was executed (he wasn't); and former Attorney General William Barr was convicted of treason by "the military" (he wasn't).

This claim too was much like those. Thus, the claim that US Special Forces arrested Dr. Fauci is completely baseless and false.