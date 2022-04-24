FACT CHECK: US Military Sentences Dr Anthony Fauci to Hang at Guantanamo Bay?

A fresh claim has emerged on the internet stating that the US military sentenced the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci to hang at Guantanamo Bay.

The claim first emerged on the Real Raw News on April 20 with the title, "Military Sentences Fauci to Hang!"

What Did The Article Say?

The article stated that "the panel of officers chosen to weigh JAG's case against Anthony Stephen Fauci rendered a verdict of guilty after listening to Vice Adm. Darse E. Crandall's evidence, which summarized 6-hours of witness testimony and hard evidence proving beyond reasonable doubt that Fauci committed treason for profit, betrayed his Hippocratic Oath, caused immeasurable suffering, sickness, and death, preyed on disadvantaged children, and conspired to overthrow President Trump in hopes of seating a president more sympathetic to vaccine mandates."

A day after the article was published, Fauci gave an interview on CBS News on the travel mask mandate.

Confirmation was also sought from the Pentagon to verify the claim made in the article. But a Pentagon official told Lead Stories that the Read Raw News story is a fabrication.

Website Has Published Many Articles With False Claims

The website has published many such stories which are full of false claims. For example, the platform reported that "Biden Admin Begs Trump for Nuclear Command Codes," which is completely false.

Similarly, another article on the website claimed that "Hillary Rodham Clinton was hanged at Guantanamo Bay Monday night" which is also completely wrong.

Notably, The Real Raw News has provided a disclaimer on its website.

"Information on this website is for informational and educational and entertainment purposes. This website contains humor, parody, and satire. We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice of legal counsel," reads the disclaimer.