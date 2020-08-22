As the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus or COVID-19, scientists are working at a war-like speed to find a cure for the deadly disease. The WHO on Friday mentioned that it expects the planet to get rid of the virus pandemic in less than two years and according to the world health body chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the pandemic can be put to an end in a shorter time than the 1918 flu.

"Utilising the available tools to the maximum and hoping that we can have additional tools like vaccines, I think we can finish it in a shorter time than the 1918 flu," the WHO chief mentioned.

WHO Contradicting Previous Claims?

The statement contradicts the comments of the executive chief of WHO, Dr. Ryan, who had earlier had mentioned that the pandemic might become endemic and stay with humankind forever. "It is important to put this on the table: this virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities, and this virus may never go away," Dr. Ryan had mentioned in a virtual press conference. The comments of the health expert are on the same lines as many experts around the world.

However, Ghebreyesus mentioned that the world now has the advantage of advanced technology, which will help it to put an end to the pandemic. The WHO chief stated that they are hoping to finish the pandemic within two years, as reported by the Livemint. While talking about the spread of the virus, he mentioned that the world is at a disadvantage because of the globalization and connectedness that allowed the COVID-19 to spread at a rapid pace globally.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 22.9 million people worldwide and claiming the lives of nearly 800,000 globally in more than 170 countries.

COVID-19 Vaccine Race

More than 100 vaccine candidates are currently under different stages of trials, as an effective vaccine is expected by the first quarter of 2021. However, Russia has registered its first vaccine to tackle the disease outbreak, which it claims to be safe.

Many experts around the world have raised questions regarding the safety of the vaccine as it was not tested properly before it got launched. But Russian President Vladimir Putin had mentioned that he was sure about its safety and moreover, one of his daughters who was also a part of the experiment was not having any health issues.