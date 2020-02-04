Alex Corretja, former coach of Andy Murray stated that the former world number one needs to build on his fitness during the European clay-court season. Corretja mentioned that Murray should consider skipping the French Open in order to be ready for Wimbledon.

The 32-year-old former world number one missed out the Australian Open due to a pelvic injury which he picked up during the Davis Cup Finals in November last year. Corretja stated that Murray should prioritise Wimbledon and make his comeback there.

Murray should aim for Wimbledon: Corretja

"Andy should use clay to get enough matches to be ready for grass," Corretja, now an analyst for Eurosport, was quoted as saying by British media. "If he skips the claycourt season, there's going to be such a long gap before the grass. I believe he should use clay, not for practice, but to get in shape."

Corretja, who worked with Murray in spells between 2008-11, said skipping the French Open in May would not be a bad idea if his body was not ready to play five-set contests. "If he feels it can be a little bit risky, maybe he should sacrifice the French Open because it's very demanding," Corretja said.

"He should aim for the grass season and why not the Olympics again? It's very special, he loves the feeling there and it's a competition he knows he can win." Murray won Olympic singles gold at London and Rio.