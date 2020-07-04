All the drivers from Formula One, teams, and the personnel have tested negative for the coronavirus or COVID-19 ahead of the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix, the sport mentioned on Saturday.

Any person who is entering the paddock at the Red Bull Ring is required to have a clean bill of health and is getting tested for the deadly novel virus every five days by private medical teams.

Formula One During COVID-19

Sunday's race, the first of two on successive weekends at the scenic Austrian circuit, is being staged without spectators and in tight health and safety conditions.

Formula One said in a statement that 4,032 tests of drivers, teams, and personnel were conducted between June 26 and July 2. It said aggregated information would be made public every seven days. The season had been due to start in Australia in March but that race was canceled due to the pandemic and after a McLaren employee had tested positive.

(With agency inputs)