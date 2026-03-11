Yumi's Cells 3 First Look Poster: Meet Soon Rok's Love Cell in Kim Go Eun Starrer Drama

With only a month left for the premiere of Yumi's Cells 3, tvN has released the first teaser poster. The poster introduces a new character, a brain cell with a heart on its head. Fans' speculations suggest that the brain cell represents Soon Rok's love cell, who visits Yumi's brain cells. The followers of this fantasy romance drama are excitedly waiting to watch a new beginning for the title character, portrayed by Kim Go Eun.

The teaser poster features the bright and radiant smile of Kim Go Eun's character, who is now a star author. In the first look poster, she is surrounded by all her favorite brain cells, including the love cell, emotion cell, writer cell, and other cells. It teases a new beginning for Yumi, whose love cell is back in the village after she met Soon Rok, a newly appointed PD in the editorial department at Julie Publishing.

Meanwhile, the first look poster has captured the attention of millions of Korean drama lovers worldwide. They shared excitement for the third and final season of Yumi's Cells. Here are a few fans' reactions to the teaser poster:

It won't be easy to let her go. I'm so emotional. This journey of watching her grow up together was the best thing that ever happened to us. My Yumi, be happy forever.

We're waiting for you, Yumi, and your cells. See you soon! #KimGoEun

Can't wait!!!! I honestly loved the other two seasons. I admit, I was #TeamBabi, but I knew the whole series was about her dating BEFORE finding the one. And I adore #KimGoEun as Yumi!! Just so glad we get to see the end of her story.

Finally, the first poster of #YumisCells3 has been dropped!! WELCOME BACK, YUMI

She has my heart. I can't wait to see her on April 13...a month seems like too long.

Yumi's Cells 3 Premiere, Preview, and Spoilers

Yumi's Cells 3 will premiere a week after Siren's Kiss airs its finale. Siren's Kiss is an ongoing romantic thriller starring Park Min Young, Wi Ha Joon, and Kim Jung Hyun. It premiered on tvN on Monday (March 2). The final episode of this mini-series is scheduled for broadcast on Tuesday (April 7) at 8:50 pm KST.

People in Korea can watch all the episodes of Yumi's Cells 3 on TVING or tvN. International K-drama fans, including people from countries including US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the K-drama with subtitles on various streaming platforms.

Here are the International Air Timings of Yumi's Cells 3:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

What to Expect?

The much-anticipated sequel of Yumi's Cells will reportedly have a total of eight episodes. It will begin by introducing Yumi as a star writer with millions of fans worldwide. Her life will take an unexpected turn after she begins working with Soon Rok.

Actor Kim Jae Won will appear in the drama series as Soon Rok, a newly appointed PD in the editorial department at Julie Publishing. He is a person with blunt honesty and someone who is governed by his rational life. After leading a routine-driven, calm life for several years, he will experience unexpected changes after he starts working with Yumi.

Yumi's Cells 3, starring Kim Go Eun in the title role, will feature the next chapter in Yumi's life. It will portray a more mature and vibrant version of Yumi, who will bring fresh charm and humor to her story. According to the production team, her cute brain cells, including Hunger, Love, Writer, Rational, and Emotional cells, will play bigger roles in this season.

Supporting Casts

The supporting cast members are Jeon Suk Ho, Choi Daniel, Jo Hye Jung, Mi Ram, Park Se In, Sung Ji Ru, and Lee Yu Bi. Suk Ho will portray Ahn Dae Yong, editor in chief at Julie Publishing and Yi Da's husband. Choi Daniel will play Kim Ju Ho, a bestselling author at Julie Publishing. He is an extrovert, managed by Soon Rok.

Hye Jun will appear as Baek Na Hee, Yumi's cheerful assistant writer. Mi Ram will return as Yi Da, Yumi's close friend. Se In will feature PD Jang, the producer overseeing Yumi's work. Ji Ru will reprise his role as Kim Man Sik, Yumi's devoted father. Yu Bi will be back as Ruby.

