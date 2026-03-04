Yumi's Cells 3: TVN Confirms Premiere Date for Kim Go Eun, Kim Jae Won Starrer K-drama

Yumi's Cells 3 will premiere on tvN and TVING in the third week of April, confirmed the broadcasting channel. The television network's confirmation came shortly after a K-media outlet reported that the third season of this popular romantic comedy drama will return with a new season in April. According to the media report, the upcoming sequel will premiere on TVING ahead of its telecast as a Monday-Tuesday drama on tvN.

Confirming the report, a tvN representative said that Yumi's Cells 3 will be pre-released on TVING on the afternoon of April 13, "then broadcast on tvN".

Broadcast Plans

Yumi's Cells 3 will premiere a week after Siren's Kiss airs its finale. Siren's Kiss is an ongoing romantic thriller starring Park Min Young, Wi Ha Joon, and Kim Jung Hyun. It premiered on tvN on Monday (March 2). The final episode of this mini-series is scheduled for broadcast on Tuesday (April 7) at 8:50 pm KST.

People in Korea can watch all the episodes of Yumi's Cells 3 on TVING or tvN. International K-drama fans, including people from countries including US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the K-drama with subtitles on various streaming platforms.

Here are the International Air Timings of Yumi's Cells 3:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

What to Expect?

The much-anticipated sequel of this TVING fantasy romance drama series will reportedly has a total of eight episodes. It will begin by introducing Yumi as a star writer with millions of fans worldwide. Her life will take an unexpected turn after she begins working with Soon Rok.

Actor Kim Jae Won will appear in the drama series as Soon Rok, a newly appointed PD in the editorial department at Julie Publishing. He is a person with blunt honesty and someone who is governed by his rational life. After leading a routine-driven, calm life for several years, he will experience unexpected changes after he starts working with Yumi.

Yumi's Cells 3, starring Kim Go Eun in the title role, will feature the next chapter in Yumi's life. It will portray a more mature and vibrant version of Yumi, who will bring fresh charm and humor to her story. According to the production team, her cute brain cells, including Hunger, Love, Writer, Rational, and Emotional cells, will play bigger roles in this season.

Supporting Casts

The supporting cast members are Jeon Suk Ho, Choi Daniel, Jo Hye Jung, Mi Ram, Park Se In, Sung Ji Ru, and Lee Yu Bi. Suk Ho will portray Ahn Dae Yong, editor in chief at Julie Publishing and Yi Da's husband. Choi Daniel will play Kim Ju Ho, a bestselling author at Julie Publishing. He is an extrovert, managed by Soon Rok.

Hye Jun will appear as Baek Na Hee, Yumi's cheerful assistant writer. Mi Ram will return as Yi Da, Yumi's close friend. Se In will feature PD Jang, the producer overseeing Yumi's work. Ji Ru will reprise his role as Kim Man Sik, Yumi's devoted father. Yu Bi will be back as Ruby.