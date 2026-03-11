Our Universe Episode 11: Unexpected News Brings Changes in Sun Tae Hyung, Woo Hyun Jin's Relationship

Our Universe episode 11 will air on tvN on Wednesday (March 11) at 10:40 PM KST. In this chapter of the romantic comedy drama starring Bae In Hyuk, Roh Jeong Eui, and Park Seo Ham, unexpected news could bring changes in the relationship between Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin. According to the production team, the duo would be forced to make some crucial decisions in their lives due to a mail from the family court.

After watching Tae Hyung and Hyun Jin confess their love for each other, the followers of this romantic comedy drama are excited to watch the heart-fluttering moments between them. The newly released stills feature their transformation from in-laws to lovers. A photo shows them enjoying a meal together while casually chatting. Another image captures a romantic moment between the couple.

There is also a picture sharing a glimpse of their trip with baby Woo Joo. Tae Hyung takes some lovely pictures of Hyun Jin and her niece. He also spends time with Hyun Jin while Woo Joo plays with his toys. The production team has teased lovey-dovey mode for Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin in the penultimate episode.

What to Expect?

However, the preview hints at a shift in atmosphere as it shows Hyun Jin receiving an email from the family court. It also hints at an unexpected incident that could change the relationship between Tae Hyung and Hyun Jin. The producers have asked viewers to tune in to tvN on Wednesday to see what changes the unexpected events will bring to the relationship between Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung.

"Sweet moments between Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin, who have entered lovey-dovey mode, will be depicted. Please stay tuned to see what changes the unexpected news will bring to their relationship," the producers teased.

The producers described this mini-series as a romantic comedy filled with warmth and delightful laughter. They asked the viewers to stay tuned to watch the intriguing relationship between Tae Hyung and Hyun Jin, as well as the romance that would unfold between them.

"It's a drama that will bring you healing and pleasant laughter. Also, you'll be able to enjoy it even more if you keep an eye on what kinds of pain each character is struggling with, along with how they grow and overcome that pain. I'm truly grateful to the many people who have been waiting for the drama. I worked hard on filming the drama with our amazing cast and crew, along with our cute Woo Joo, so I hope you'll enjoy it. Please also give actor Park Yoo Ho, who plays our Woo Joo, lots of love," cast member Bae In Hyuk shared.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Our Universe:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

Story and Cast

Our Universe tells the story of two in-laws raising their nephew together. Semantic Error actor Park Seo Ham portrays Park Yoon Seong, a team leader and the youngest department head at a leading food company. He is known for his looks, cooking skills, strategic mindset, and quick thinking.

The other cast members include Park Yoo Ho as Seon Woo Ju, Hyun Jin, and Tae Hyung's nephew. Oh Hyun Joong as Kim Ui Jun, the owner of Milky Way Studio and Tae Hyung's close friend. Oh Se Eun as Ye Eun, Tae Hyung's close friend and college classmate. Kang Ae Shim as Park Ae Ja, a woman known for her generosity. She is Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung's neighbor. Kim In Kwon as Bae Doo Sik, self-appointed supervisor of the villa's maintenance. He is another neighbor of Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung.

Han Ji Hyo as Kim Ji Hyun, a social media influencer, who lives in the neighbourhood of Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung. Lim Sung Jun as Lee Jae Min, a delivery driver and Ji-hyun's husband. Jin Seo Yeon as Amy Chu, a temperamental and prominent fashion photographer. Ku Sung Hwan as Jo Mu Saeng, Amy's long-time manager and husband. Yun Woo as Oh Seung Taek, a junior photographer.