Yumi's Cells 3 Producers Share Premiere Plans: Everything About Kim Go Eun Starrer Fantasy Drama

Yumi's Cells 3, the much-anticipated sequel of the TVING fantasy romance drama series, will premiere in April. The third sequel will introduce actor Kim Jae Won as Soon Rok, a newly appointed PD in the editorial department at Julie Publishing. The introduction of this newly added character was teased in the cliffhanger of season 2.

Yumi met Soon Rok for the first time at a year-end party for publishers. Love Cell returned to the cell village that night. All the cells were happy to reunite with the love cell. In the third season, Yumi will return as a star writer with millions of fans worldwide. Her life will take an unexpected turn after she begins working with Soon Rok.

Soon Rok is described as a person with blunt honesty. He is someone who is governed by his rational life. After leading a routine-driven, calm life for several years, he will experience unexpected changes after he starts working with Yumi. Ahead of the premiere, the production team has shared several first-look photos of Go Eun and Jae Won as Yumi and Soon Rok.

Yumi's Cells 3, starring Kim Go Eun in the title role, will feature the next chapter in Yumi's life. The third season of this fantasy romance drama series will portray a more mature and vibrant version of Yumi, bringing fresh charm and humor to her story. According to the production team, her cute brain cells, including Hunger, Love, Writer, Rational, and Emotional cells, will play bigger roles in this season. Cast member Go Eun also shared her excitement about reprising her role as Yumi.

"I'm honored and grateful to continue Yumi's story, which has been loved by so many viewers. As an actor, playing the same character over a long period is both meaningful and special. I want to capture the various turning points in Yumi's life as she has grown over the years through Season 3. Since this journey began with Yumi in 2021, I hope to finish it well," she shared.

The supporting cast members are Jeon Suk Ho, Choi Daniel, Jo Hye Jung, Mi Ram, Park Se In, Sung Ji Ru, and Lee Yu Bi. Suk Ho will portray Ahn Dae Yong, editor in chief at Julie Publishing and Yi Da's husband. Choi Daniel will play Kim Ju Ho, a bestselling author at Julie Publishing. He is an extrovert managed by Soon Rok.

Hye Jun will appear as Baek Na Hee, Yumi's cheerful assistant writer. Mi Ram will return as Yi Da, Yumi's close friend. Se In will feature PD Jang, the producer overseeing Yumi's work. Ji Ru will reprise his role as Kim Man Sik, Yumi's devoted father. Yu Bi will be back as Ruby.